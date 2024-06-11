White Teacher Assaulted 4-Year-Old Black Kid, Kept Job For Months: Lawsuit

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas family is suing a Collin County school district after their 4-year-old son was allegedly assaulted by his pre-K teacher.

According to CBS News Texas, Gregory and Salam Thomas filed a lawsuit against Princeton ISD, alleging that school officials failed to report a violent attack against their son, Aaron, at Canup Early Childhood Center.

The Thomas’ said they were told in November that Aaron had been locked outside the school during recess.

“And then there was a video that they wanted to show us,” Gregory Thomas recalled. “So we were like, ‘okay.'”

According to the family, video shows Linda Dueer, Aaron’s 73-year-old pre-K teacher, assaulting their child.

“She grabbed him and swung him around, up against the wall, said something to him. And then she slapped him, almost knocked him off his feet,” Gregory said. “I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe she did that.

Weeks after the incident, Aaron’s parents said they contacted Princeton Police for an update but the department was unaware of the assault.

“Even the lieutenant was like, ‘I don’t understand why they didn’t contact us,'” Gregory said.

According to the Thomas’, Dueer was still teaching months after the incident. She was arrested last week and indicted by a grand jury on a 3rd-degree felony charge of injury to a child with bodily injury.

The district said in a statement: “Princeton ISD is aware of the incident and is cooperating with the Princeton Police Department as officers investigate the case. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave.”

Aaron’s parents are seeking damages for their child’s trauma and are calling for the school district to be more responsible about reporting crimes.

“It breaks my heart to this day, knowing that I wasn’t there to protect my son,” Gregory said.