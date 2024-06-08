Big Tigger’s ‘BeltLine BikeFest’ Encourages Atlanta Students To Remain Active

Big Tigger’s BeltLine BikeFest recently took place in Atlanta. Hosted by radio personality Big Tigger, the family-friendly festival included a bike ride, food trucks, and more.

Over 200 children in the BeltLine community received one brand-new bicycle to enable and encourage them to remain active this summer.

The children were pre-selected by Atlanta Public Schools and neighborhood groups. Despite the benefits of outside play – exercise, reduced stress, robust immune function and social development, to name a few – Save the Children reports that only 27% of children play outside compared to 71% of the baby boomer generation.

The lack of outside play, or even interest in doing so, can be attributed to many factors, including safety concerns and technology, primarily. 1-800-TruckWreck and the Big Tigger Foundation are partnering to educate and encourage families and children to “get off the couch” and become more physically active this summer and beyond by providing new bicycles to Atlanta-area children.

“Biking is a family-friendly, versatile activity that can be done anywhere from neighborhood streets and trails to yards and parks. It’s a fun way to get active and spend time with each other,” said Amy Witherite, owner of 1-800-TruckWreck. “The overall health of our children includes their physical well-being. We’re thrilled to partner with Big Tigger to provide bikes to Atlanta youth so they can enjoy this summer – and many more – outside.

