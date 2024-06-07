Council for Quality Growth Names Speakers & Chairs for the 2024 Four Pillar Tribute honoring the H.J. Russell Family



Donata, Jerome, Michael, and the Late Herman J. Russell to Receive 35th Annual Four Pillar Award on October 10

On October 10, 2024, the Council for Quality Growth will honor the legacy of Herman J. Russell Sr. and the Russell Family with its 35th annual Four Pillar Tribute. This is the first time in the history of the Tribute that the living legacy of a family will be honored. The 2024 Tribute will recognize the lasting impact of family patriarch Herman and ongoing contributions of his three adult children, Donata Russell Ross, H. Jerome Russell, and Michael Russell Sr. The 2024 reception and dinner are presented by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Delta Air Lines, Georgia Power, and Norfolk Southern, and will be held in the Georgia Ballroom of the Georgia World Congress Center.

The theme of the Russell’s Four Pillar Tribute is Pure Grit. Built to Last. With pure grit, a vision to succeed, commitment to quality workmanship, responsibility to family and community, and uncompromising integrity, Herman J. Russell Sr. created an empire that was built to last. He helped forever transform the Atlanta skyline with such projects as Coca-Cola Enterprises, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, luxury high-rise apartments, State Farm Arena, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, to name a few. His tenacity and can-do spirit resulted in sound business practices that he instilled in his adult children. They have continued to grow their father’s legacy to pass on to their children, grandchildren, and future generations. Today, Donata is CEO of Concessions International, Jerome is President of Russell New Urban Development, and Michael is CEO of the H.J. Russell & Company. The ongoing story of the Russell family is one that is embedded in the City of Atlanta and perfectly exemplifies the Council’s ‘Four Pillars’ of leadership – Quality, Responsibility, Vision, and Integrity.

At the 2024 Four Pillar Tribute, a special group of Tribute Speakers will speak to the presence of these ‘Four Pillars’ of leadership in the lives and work of Herman, Donata, Jerome, and Michael. Tribute Speakers include Ernest Greer, Co-President of Greenberg Traurig, Jay Bailey, President and CEO of Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), Keith Mason, Founder of KWM Capital Management, and a member of the 3rd Generation Russell Family. T. Dallas Smith, Founder and CEO of T. Dallas Smith & Company, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies. The evening will also feature a special musical tribute and entertainment, a video tribute to the Russell Family, and remarks from other special guests. An esteemed group of Tribute Chairs have been selected to pay tribute to the living legacy of Herman J. Russell Sr. and the Russell Family for their collective impact and exemplary leadership among Atlanta and beyond, including:

Jay Bailey Sheffield Hale Joia Johnson Jeffrey Thompkins Leona Barr-Davenport Virginia Hepner Cynthia Jones-Parks Felker Ward Dan T. Cathy Doug Hertz Keith Mason Regynald Washington Cynthia Day Bob Holder Dave Moody Mack Wilbourn David Eidson Tommy Holder Egbert Perry Bruce Williams Ernest Greer John Jackson T. Dallas Smith Ambassador Andrew Young

For 35 years, the prestigious Four Pillar Award recognizes outstanding individuals who demonstrate the ‘Four Pillars’ of leadership – Quality, Responsibility, Vision, and Integrity – and exemplifies the Council’s mission of promoting balanced and responsible growth. The Council for Quality Growth commends the work of the Russell family, both past and present, that has contributed to Atlanta’s success story, making it a better place to live, to work, and to visit. The Council is incredibly proud to continue its annual tradition of recognizing extraordinary leaders in our region and state by adding the legacy of Herman J. Russell, Donata Russell Ross, H. Jerome Russell, and Michael Russell Sr. to the prestigious list of Four Pillar Award honorees. Sponsorship information is now available at www.FourPillarTribute.com.

What: Council for Quality Growth’s 35th Annual Four Pillar Tribute

Who: Honoring the Legacy of Herman J. Russell Sr. and the Russell Family, including Donata Russell Ross, H. Jerome Russell, and Michael Russell Sr.

Master of Ceremonies T. Dallas Smith, Founder and CEO of T. Dallas Smith & Company

Tribute Speakers on Quality, Responsibility, Vision, and Integrity Ernest Greer, Co-President, Greenberg Traurig Jay Bailey, President and CEO, Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) Keith Mason, Founder, KWM Capital Management 3 rd Generation Russell Family

Other Featured Speakers Sally Riker, 2024 Chair, Council for Quality Growth Michael Paris, President & CEO, Council for Quality Growth



When: Thursday, October 10, 2024

6:00 p.m. – Cocktail reception

7:15 p.m. – Dinner and Tribute presentation

Where: Georgia World Congress Center’s Georgia Ballroom

Attire: Black-tie Optional

Tickets are required for guests and are available at www.FourPillarTribute.com.

Read the 2024 Four Pillar Tribute Honoree Announcement Here.

Download the full 2024 Sponsorship Brochure Here.

About Post Author