Why ‘Soul Session: A Juneteenth Pop-Up’ Is The Ultimate Destination For Black Culture And Community

“Soul Session: A Juneteenth Pop-Up” will be presenting a vibrant celebration of Black culture, community, and entrepreneurship in honor of the holiday. The event will take place on June 8, 2024 at Atlantucky Brewing owned by Kentucky-raised/Atlanta residents Nappy Roots.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Soul Session’s founders Barbara Sharpe, owner of hemp wellness brand Rebel Gardens and Brandy Pitts, creator of the entertaining card game SPILL IT, gave us the scoop on the highly anticipated celebration.

The dynamic duo carefully curated Soul Session: A Juneteenth Pop-Up to offer a full day of activities that spotlight and support Black-owned businesses.

“We have a full day of events planned, from shopping and socializing to games, line dancing, and live music,” Sharpe said. “Atlantucky Brewing, the first Black-owned brewery in Atlanta, will be open with food and drinks. We’re bringing together a fantastic lineup of vendors and activities to ensure everyone has a great time.”

She added: “This event intersects with Juneteenth by providing an opportunity for connection and authenticity. It’s a gathering of like-minded people with shared experiences, celebrating our culture through music, dance, and authentic interactions. It’s about being true to who we are and honoring our heritage,” Sharpe said.

With Pitts and Sharpe both being Black-owned business owners themselves, they understand how crucial it is to provide spaces and opportunities for the Black community to thrive.

“SPILL IT is a conversation card game designed to get people talking again. We have different editions for various settings, from pre-game gatherings to family reunions,” Pitts said. “The game is perfect for breaking the ice and encouraging meaningful conversations, especially during events like Juneteenth, where celebrating Black culture and history is so vital.”

Rebel Gardens is about to enter their fifth grow year. Sharpe’s business came into fruition when she began to cultivate land that had been in her family for decades.

“Rebel Gardens started in 2020, following the signing of the Georgia farm bill. We saw it as an opportunity to honor our ancestors by using the land that’s been in our family for over 80 years,” Sharpe said. “We grow products that are holistic and beneficial to our community, from topicals to edibles to tinctures. It’s about resilience and overcoming, using our land to produce and help our communities.”

The founders also emphasized the importance of events like Soul Session: A Juneteenth Pop Up and venues like Atlantucky Brewing promoting Black businesses.

“Events like these are crucial for Black businesses. We focus on retention and exposure, ensuring our vendors have a platform to showcase their products and connect with the community,” Pitts said. “It’s about promoting these amazing businesses and making it easy for people to continue supporting them after the event.”

The event’s sponsor, Atlantucky, serves as the perfect location to host this inaugural Juneteenth celebration.

“They developed this community as part of Atlantucky Bookstore Gallery. They have a coffee shop,” Sharpe said. “They have created the largest Black-owned, community of businesses in that section of Atlanta. They’re right down the street from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They wanted to create a community where we could come and feel safe, and just kind of enjoy being together.”

Soul Session: A Juneteenth Pop-Up promises to be a day of joy, unity, and cultural celebration. Whether you’re looking to support Black-owned businesses, enjoy live music and dancing, or simply connect with the community, this event is not to be missed.

Mark your calendars for June 8, 2024, and join Barbara Sharpe, Brandy Pitts, and a host of other vendors and attendees at Atlantucky Brewing for an unforgettable celebration of Black culture.

About Post Author