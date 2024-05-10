Kendrick Lamar And Drake Prove Rap Battles Are Like Political Debates, But Biden Vs. Trump Is More Messy

One week ago, Kendrick Lamar and Drake were engaged in a rap battle that will likely be remembered as the greatest in hip-hop history. The two rap heavyweights engaged in lyrical exchanges that challenged skill, competency, and character.

In a sense, Kendrick and Drake proved that rap battles are similar to political debates.

Whether it’s local or national, elections are how cultures correct itself by allowing citizens to decide who should serve as leaders. Prior to the elections, candidates take aim at each other, challenging their opponents over their political ideologies, character, and ability to lead. At some point, candidates disregard cordiality for mudslinging.

The beef between Kendrick and Drake wasn’t just about who is the best rapper, it was a battle of who deserves to lead and control the narrative of hip-hop culture.

Kendrick and Drake are both great artists who differ in terms of how they approach music.

Drake is a crooner/rapper who knows how to craft a radio hit about love and relationships while also attaching himself to different subcultures of hip-hop. He focuses on style over substance, without ever delivering personal views on social issues.

On the other hand, Kendrick uses music as a vehicle to promote social and personal change, leaning heavily on the Black nationalist movement.

When examining Kendrick’s diss records, it’s less about the sonic quality of Drake’s music and more about his lack of substance. “I make music that electrify them, you make music that pacify them,” Kendrick raps on “Euphoria.”

Kendrick also attacked Drake’s lack of cultural intelligence which led to an odd exchange between the two about slavery. On “Family Matters,” Drake rapped that Kendrick raps, “Like he’s trying to get the slaves freed.” Kendrick would respond on the hit song “Not Like Us” by giving a brief history lesson on slavery and Atlanta culture.

“Once upon a time, all of us was in chains, Homie still double down callin’ us some slaves, Atlanta was the mecca, building railroads and trains, Bare with me for a second, let me put y’all on game, the settlers was using town folk to make ’em richer

Fast forward, 2024 you got the same agenda,” Kendrick raps.

The two also engaged in low-brow mudslinging with Drake accusing Kendrick of domestic violence and Kendrick accusing Drake of liking underage women and fathering a child he doesn’t claim. There’s smoke, but those lyrics have yet to be proven on either side.

They were each seeking ways to discredit the other so that their fan bases, and other artists, would think twice about supporting them. Kendrick found better ways to use strategy and intellect, while Drake mostly leaned on surface lyrics and cliches.

With Kendrick being viewed by most as the winner, it’s likely that others will follow his lead as rap lyrics and substance will come back to the forefront of hip-hop.

In November, we can expect similar mudslinging from presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In fact, it could be more vitriol considering what’s at stake.

President Biden will have a lot to work with when seeking to discredit Trump. He can aim at Trump’s numerous criminal charges; association with Jan. 6; abortion laws; Stormy Daniels; and allegations of election interference.

Trump will aim at Biden’s age (although he’s only four years younger); wars in Gaza and Ukraine; Hunter Biden; and the economy.

Expect both candidates to go low, with Trump having zero tact when it comes to his attacks.

If re-elected, Trump could push for the closest level of dictatorship that has ever occurred in America. A second term for Trump could also be brutal for Black Americans as an end to diversity efforts have been pushed by the right-wing. A second term for Biden would be less controversial than Trump, but he and VP Kamala Harris would have to face issues of rising inflation; student loan debt; and war.

Overall, hip-hop isn’t dead, in fact it’s a microcosm of what occurs on a larger scale. Kendrick and Drake put on a lyrical show, but it was only a prelude. Expect more fireworks in November when two senior citizens engage in a political battle for power over the “free” world. Now that’s beef.

