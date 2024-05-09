Georgia Court Of Appeals Agrees To Decide On Fani Willis’ Possible Removal From RICO Case Involving Donald Trump

Donald Trump and his co-defendants received a major break after the Georgia Court Of Appeals decided to hear an appeal on the possible removal of Fani Willis from the election interference case.

On May 8, the three-judge panel decided to take the appeal which guarantees that Trump and his co-defendants will not go to trial before the November election.

Judge Scott McAfee initially ruled that the defendants failed to prove that Willis benefitted from her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. However, he gave a ruling that Willis or Wade would have to step aside from the case. Wade resigned.

This appeal focuses on comments that Willis made during her MLK Day speech at historic Big Bethel AME Church. In his ruling, McAfee said Willis’ remarks were “legally improper.”

“The Court also found that District Attorney Willis’ nationally publicized speech at Big Bethel AME Church on January 14, 2024 was ‘legally improper’ but declined to disqualify her on the basis of this forensic misconduct,” Trump’s defense team wrote.

Willis’ team fired back by writing, “There is simply no trial court error to be found in the decision to deny disqualification. Days of evidence and testimony failed to disclose anything like a calculated pre-trial plan designed to prejudice the defendants or secure their convictions. The applicants have not identified any public statement injecting the District Attorney’s personal belief as to the defendants’ guilt or appealing to the public weighing of evidence.”

The entire two-month ordeal that focused on Willis and Wade’s relationship provided political entertainment, but it took away the attention from Trump and his co-defendant’s alleged crimes of attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

