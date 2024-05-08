Digital Daily

Prospective Student Shot, Killed By Stray Bullet While Visiting HBCU

A prospective student was shot and killed by a stray bullet at Delaware State University

Camay Mitchell De Silva, 18, was fatally shot on April 21 while staying with a friend who attended Delaware State University, per PEOPLE. According to a GoFundMe page set up by De Silva’s family, the teen, who had previously attended Morgan State University, was considering enrollment at Delaware State to pursue cybersecurity.

Gunshots rang out at roughly 1:40 a.m. on April 21. Officers found De Silva near the Warren-Franklin dormitory at Deleware State with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

“As we have previously released, Miss De Silva was not involved in this altercation and we do not believe she was the intended target of the gunfire which originated from the breezeway area,” Dover Police Department Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. said in a statement.

On Monday (May 6), Dover police announced the arrests of Destry Jones, 20, and Damien Hinson, 28, on charges of murder in connection to De Silva’s fatal shooting. Jones and Hinson are also facing charges of attempted murder of two other individuals in connection to the shooting.

Neither of the suspects were enrolled at Delaware State, according to reports.

Neither of the suspects were enrolled at Delaware State, according to reports.

