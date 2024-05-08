American Cancer Society Calls For 100,000 Black Women To Join Landmark Cancer Disparities Study

The American Cancer Society (ACS) has launched a groundbreaking initiative aimed at understanding and addressing cancer disparities among Black women. Named the VOICES of Black Women study, this ambitious endeavor seeks to enroll at least 100,000 Black women from across the United States, including Georgia, to participate in a comprehensive examination of cancer risk and outcomes within the community.

With cancer affecting millions of lives each year, particularly within minority populations, the VOICES of Black Women study represents a critical step towards achieving health equity and improving cancer outcomes for Black women. The study, spanning a duration of 30 years, aims to shed light on the factors contributing to disparities in cancer incidence, treatment, and survival rates among Black women.

“VOICES of Black Women represents a crucial step towards achieving health equity in a population that is long overdue,” Dr. Alpa Patel, Senior Vice President of Population Science, American Cancer Society, said. “The data we’ve uncovered through previous population studies has been critical in reducing the unacceptably high burden of cancer, but that reduction has sadly not been equal.”

Participation in the VOICES of Black Women study is open to Black women aged 25 to 55 who have not been diagnosed with cancer, with the exception of some skin cancers. The study will involve participants completing a series of surveys about their behavioral and environmental experiences related to cancer risk factors. Importantly, the study does not require participants to undergo clinical testing or take medications.

“By centering Black women’s voices and experiences, we can dig deeper in uncovering the unique challenges and barriers contributing to cancer disparities and develop tailored interventions to mitigate them,” Patel explained.

The launch of the study comes at a critical time, as cancer continues to disproportionately affect Black communities across the nation. In Georgia alone, the ACS estimates that over 63,000 individuals will be diagnosed with cancer this year, with approximately 18,740 expected to succumb to the disease.

By enrolling in this first-of-its-kind study, Black women have an opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking research that could ultimately lead to more effective prevention strategies, early detection methods, and treatment options.

To join the VOICES of Black Women study and make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer disparities, interested individuals can sign up online by clicking here. By coming together as a community and amplifying their voices, Black women have the power to drive positive change and create a future where equitable access to cancer care is a reality for all.

