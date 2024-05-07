Shooting Occurs Outside Of Drake’s Toronto Home, Does Rap Beef Play A Role?

A shooting took place at Drake’s Toronto home. According to reports by CBC, the shooting took place at Drake’s home at 2 a.m. EST.

Police reports said a drive-by shooting occurred and a security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest. Authorities say he was unconscious when officers arrived. Drake is cooperating with authorities.

For the past month, Drake was involved in brutal rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. The two rap heavyweights combined for 9 diss tacks, culminating over a weekend where the two engaged in dramatic lyrical warfare.

On Sunday, Kendrick released the bouncy “Not Like Us,” and Drake followed “The Heart Part 6.”

Although police have yet to reveal if the shooting has any connection with the rap feud, the timing couldn’t be worse.

There have been a multitude of rap beefs throughout history that remained cordial outside of the recording booth. Jay-Z vs. Nas; KRS-One vs. MC Shan; LL Cool J vs. Kool Moe Dee all were lyrically vicious, but no one got hurt.

The most notable rap beef in history, 2 Pac vs. Biggie, ended with both artists killed before they turned 30.

Prior to the height of the Drake vs. Kendrick beef, J. Cole decided to back out of the feud early, apologizing to Kendrick for the song, “7 Minute Drill.” J. Cole was ridiculed by fans and hip-hop legends for removing himself from the beef against Kendrick.

But as the beef between Kendrick and Drake continued to unfold and go into darker themes, it became apparent that J. Cole made the best decision for his mental health and safety.

Hip-hop stands as the most infectious music genre in the world. But there’s a thin line between providing entertainment and sponsoring life-threatening danger.

