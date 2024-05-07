Fani Willis Refuses To Testify Before Republican-Led Senate Committee Over Misconduct Claims

Republican Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens serves as chair on the committee which is looking into Willis’ relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The committee has no power to reprimand Willis, but the findings could inform legislative actions, including the enactment or amendment of laws and adjustments to state appropriations.

The entire ordeal involving Willis and Wade began in early January when Ashleigh Merchant, the lawyer for Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman, issued a motion to have Roman’s charges be dismissed, citing that Willis’ alleged personal relationship with Nathan Wade should disqualify her from continuing to prosecute the case. She claimed that Willis benefited from the salary by engaging in an intimate relationship and going on vacations with Wade.

After Willis initially attempted to have the misconduct hearing dismissed, Judge McAfee set a date for the hearing to be held in February.

Willis was able to avoid testifying in a divorce hearing after Wade reached a temporary settlement in his divorce of Joycelyn Wade. In court filings, Willis revealed that she had a personal relationship with Wade, but said there was no conflict of interest when it came to the Trump RICO case. The two revealed that they did not engage in a personal relationship until 2022. They also claimed that at no point were funds misused to enhance their lifestyle.