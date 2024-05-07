Digital Daily

Black Stars Who Enchanted Everybody At The 2024 Met Gala

  • Black Information Network

Many celebrities and socialities enchanted thousands of viewers at the 2024 Met Gala, stunning with mystical outfits, fantastic dresses, and truly out-of-this-world style. One of fashion’s biggest nights unfolded Monday evening (May 6) to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard. Coupled with the exhibit’s theme, celebrities brought their best looks straight out of a fairytale. Anna Wintour, longtime overseer of the gala, said stars

Zendaya, the co-chair for this year’s event, set expectations high with her woodsy-inspired, blue and green dress. The look was complete with leaves, dark fruit, and even a hummingbird hugging her neck as she truly encapsulated the spirit of the woods.

Here were the best-dressed Black stars from the night:

Zendaya

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo: Getty Images North America

Ben Simmons

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo: Getty Images North America

Colman Domingo

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo: Getty Images North America

Deborah Roberts

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo: FilmMagic

Ayo Edebiri

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo: Getty Images North America

J. Harrison Ghee

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo: Getty Images North America

Tyla

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo: Getty Images North America

Gayle King

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo: Getty Images North America

Alton Mason

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo: Getty Images North America

Wisdom Kaye

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo: Getty Images North America

Taylor Russell

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo: Getty Images North America

Teyana Taylor

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating
Photo: WireImage / Getty Images North America

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights