Black Stars Who Enchanted Everybody At The 2024 Met Gala

Many celebrities and socialities enchanted thousands of viewers at the 2024 Met Gala, stunning with mystical outfits, fantastic dresses, and truly out-of-this-world style. One of fashion’s biggest nights unfolded Monday evening (May 6) to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard. Coupled with the exhibit’s theme, celebrities brought their best looks straight out of a fairytale. Anna Wintour, longtime overseer of the gala, said stars

Zendaya, the co-chair for this year’s event, set expectations high with her woodsy-inspired, blue and green dress. The look was complete with leaves, dark fruit, and even a hummingbird hugging her neck as she truly encapsulated the spirit of the woods.

Here were the best-dressed Black stars from the night:

Zendaya

Photo: Getty Images North America

Ben Simmons

Photo: Getty Images North America

Colman Domingo

Photo: Getty Images North America

Deborah Roberts

Photo: FilmMagic

Ayo Edebiri

Photo: Getty Images North America

J. Harrison Ghee

Photo: Getty Images North America

Tyla

Photo: Getty Images North America

Gayle King

Photo: Getty Images North America

Alton Mason

Photo: Getty Images North America

Wisdom Kaye

Photo: Getty Images North America

Taylor Russell

Photo: Getty Images North America

Teyana Taylor

Photo: WireImage / Getty Images North America

