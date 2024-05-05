Trump Says Police Should Have ‘Immunity From Prosecution’ Amid Deportations

Photo: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump pledged to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants through the use of local law enforcement, the National Guard, and potentially the U.S. military if he’s reelected.

“We will be using local law enforcement,” Trump said of the deportations in an interview with Time Magazine.

The former president noted that he wants to give police special immunity from prosecution.

“And we have to give the police back the power and respect that they deserve,” Trump said. “Now, there will be some mistakes, and there are certain bad people and that’s a terrible thing. And you know, police are being prosecuted all the time. And we want to give them immunity from prosecution if they’re doing their job.”

Trump added that he would incentivize local and state police departments participating in deportations.

“Well, there’s a possibility that some won’t want to participate, and they won’t partake in the riches, you know,” he said.

Trump also said he plans to possibly use the military for his massive deportation effort.

“I would have no problem using the military, per se,” he said. “We have to have law and order in our country. And whichever gets us there, but I think the National Guard will do the job.”

Time magazine interviewer Eric Cortellessa asked Trump how he would justify using the military considering the Posse Comitatus Act, an 1878 law that removed the military from civil law enforcement. “

“Well, these aren’t civilians,” Trump said. “These are people that aren’t legally in our country.”

The Biden campaign condemned Trump’s comments, calling the former president a dictator.”

“In his own words, he is promising to rule as a dictator on ‘day one,’ use the military against the American people, punish those who stand against him, condone violence done on his behalf, and put his own revenge and retribution ahead of what is best for America,” James Singer, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, said in a statement. “Trump is a danger to the Constitution and a threat to our democracy.”