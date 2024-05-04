Digital Daily

Single Mom Who Was Formerly Incarcerated Goes Viral After Passing Bar Exam

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A single mom who was formerly incarcerated is going viral after she passed the bar exam.

In a now-viral TikTok, Afrika Owes, 30, shared her reaction to finding out she passed the bar after her first attempt. Video shows Owes, a third-year Fordham University School of Law student, shouting “I passed, passed!”

Owes broke down in tears and jumped around after finding out the exciting news. She thanked her mother, grandmother, and son, Kairos, holding up pictures of each of them.

“POV: You’re a formerly incarcerated single mom who passed the bar early on the first try,” Owes captioned the video.

@afrika.owesThank you to my angels, my momma, my grandma. Thank you for my son, my brother, my family and my tribe. I’m beyond happy to join the ranks of the 2% of Black women Attorneys in the U.S. #singlemom #attorney #blackattorney #lawyer

♬ golden hour – piano version – main character melodies

The New York mom also shared the video on Instagram, noting in her caption that she’s joining the “ranks of the 2% Black women attorneys in the U.S and the less than 1% of formerly incarcerated black attorneys in the U.S.”

Owes told PEOPLE that she was arrested at 17. She believes her experience adds a unique “perspective” that she can “bring the real world really in conjunction with the law.”

“I encourage people like me to get into a law or any space because personal experience is such a valuable asset,” Owes told the outlet.

The single mom is set to graduate from law school in May. Owes plans to work in tax law after graduation and later hopes to get a judicial clerkship.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights