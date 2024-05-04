Single Mom Who Was Formerly Incarcerated Goes Viral After Passing Bar Exam

Photo: Getty Images

A single mom who was formerly incarcerated is going viral after she passed the bar exam.

In a now-viral TikTok, Afrika Owes, 30, shared her reaction to finding out she passed the bar after her first attempt. Video shows Owes, a third-year Fordham University School of Law student, shouting “I passed, passed!”

Owes broke down in tears and jumped around after finding out the exciting news. She thanked her mother, grandmother, and son, Kairos, holding up pictures of each of them.

“POV: You’re a formerly incarcerated single mom who passed the bar early on the first try,” Owes captioned the video.

The New York mom also shared the video on Instagram, noting in her caption that she’s joining the “ranks of the 2% Black women attorneys in the U.S and the less than 1% of formerly incarcerated black attorneys in the U.S.”

Owes told PEOPLE that she was arrested at 17. She believes her experience adds a unique “perspective” that she can “bring the real world really in conjunction with the law.”

“I encourage people like me to get into a law or any space because personal experience is such a valuable asset,” Owes told the outlet.

The single mom is set to graduate from law school in May. Owes plans to work in tax law after graduation and later hopes to get a judicial clerkship.