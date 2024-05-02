New Study Reveals Link Between Unemployment And Drug Deaths In Black Americans

A new study conducted by researchers at Ohio State University has shed light on a concerning correlation between job loss and drug-related fatalities among Black Americans. Published in the American Journal of Public Health, the study underscores the critical role of employment in combating the drug epidemic within marginalized communities.

Research was led by Assistant Professor of social work at Ohio State and lead author Sehun Oh and co-authored by Assistant Professor Manuel Cano from Arizona State University.

Professor Oh states: “The basic underlying framework I’m using to approach this issue is seeing the drug epidemic as a disease of despair, and examining how local labor market situations might have affected this at-risk population. Others may be more focused on supply factors, but I believe economic context is critical to understanding the demand side of the story.”

The team utilized data from the National Center for Health Statistics, examining counties across the United States where drug-related deaths disproportionately affected Black populations between 2010-2013 and 2018-2021.

One of the key findings of the study was the significant impact of job growth on mitigating drug deaths among Black Americans.

According to Oh, the study revealed the link between county-level job counts and drug mortality rates “to estimate the associations between job-to-Black workforce ratio and the Black population’s drug mortality rates in U.S. counties and the moderating effects of state-level fentanyl seizure rates.” This correlation was particularly pronounced in regions with higher rates of unemployment and lower household incomes, such as the Midwest and Northeast.

Notably, the research highlighted the alarming trend of rising drug mortality rates among Black residents, surpassing those of whites starting in 2020. This surge was primarily driven by synthetic opioids like illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

In Ohio, where Black unemployment stood at 6.1% as of the third quarter of 2023, the study’s findings have significant implications. Despite a 5% decrease in unintentional drug overdose deaths from 2021 to 2022, Black Ohioans continue to experience disproportionately high rates of drug-related fatalities compared to their white counterparts.

The researchers stressed the importance of targeted interventions aimed at promoting economic prosperity and employment opportunities for the Black workforce.

“Research shows that disconnection from the workforce creates collective frustration and hopelessness, family disintegration and community violence and crime, increasing drug use as a refuge from psychological distress,” Oh and Cano said.

Furthermore, the study advocates for comprehensive support systems for Black americans.

According to the research: “Such efforts may include improving employment opportunities for the Black workforce through job creation and workforce development. Adding that skills and training packages for those in recovery could also be helpful.”

