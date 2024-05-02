Despite Some Improvements Since 2019, Racial Disparities and Inequities Persist in Atlanta

The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2024 Changing the Odds report shows Black residents lack

access to the opportunities necessary to fully contribute to and benefit from

Atlanta’s growing economy

Atlanta’s Black residents — including its young people — still face persistent barriers in their

communities, schools and access to economic opportunities, according to the Annie E. Casey

Foundation’s new report, Changing the Odds: Comprehensive Solutions for Atlanta’s Future.

Since 2015, the Changing the Odds report series has tracked neighborhood, education and economic data by race to assess disparities and highlight solutions for policymakers and business and community leaders.

Despite improvements in some areas since the last report in 2019, Atlantans still face persistent racial

disparities. The report recommends that leaders prioritize equitable redevelopment and address

persistent inequalities in housing, income and savings to prevent Black residents from being displaced

and to take full advantage of Atlanta’s continued growth.

“Instead of simply calling out disparities, Changing the Odds highlights promising policies, programs and practices that are addressing barriers to opportunity,” said Tomi Hiers, vice president of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Center for Civic Sites and Community Change. “Working together, we are seeing these solutions produce the best outcomes for Atlanta residents.”

The Casey Foundation has been tracking Atlanta’s economic growth and racial disparities over the past decade. This year’s report follows the seismic shifts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and protests for racial equity. It tracks previous and new data indicators to examine racial disparities over the past decade and their implications for Atlantans.

While progress has been made, disparities continue to impede too many Atlantans’ ability to live a quality life. Crushing housing costs, longstanding gaps in savings and income and lack of access to financing and banking services present steep hurdles for Black families, who are more likely to lack access to three months of savings to make ends meet than white residents.

Key takeaways from this year’s report include:

◼ Atlanta Public Schools have seen remarkable progress in high school graduation rates, with an alltime high of 87% in 2023 and gaps shrinking for Black and Latino students.

◼ Black students have significantly less access to Advanced Placement and other advanced

coursework that would prepare them for college courses.

◼ The city’s affordable housing remains in short supply. In 2021 alone, Atlanta fell more than 105,000

homes short of meeting existing demand.

◼ Atlanta’s income, savings and delinquent debt disparities have produced the second-lowest economic

mobility numbers in the country, meaning children in households with low income have less of a

chance of reaching a higher income group in adulthood.

◼ Children who live in low-poverty areas have better economic, health and social outcomes than

children who live in high-poverty areas. Over half of Atlanta’s children live in low-poverty areas, and

the percentage of Black children living in low-poverty areas has increased significantly since 2012.

This year’s Changing the Odds calls on leaders to invest in policies and practices that:

◼ provide equitable development and more affordable housing opportunities for residents;

◼ incorporate community-led solutions to community challenges;

◼ provide more children with access to the quality early education and rigorous coursework they need

for their development and future;

◼ fund community-based providers to deliver resources for entrepreneurs of color as they launch and

expand their businesses; and

◼ promote financial stability for low-income families with state tax credits and income supplements like

the child tax credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.

“Atlanta has a vibrant economy and continues to be an attractive city, but the data show us that too many Atlantans are being left behind,” said Kweku Forstall, director of the Foundation’s Atlanta Civic Site. “Too often we ask people to beat the odds, when really the odds are stacked against them. We must come together to change the odds so that all Atlantans have access to the resources they need to lead full lives and reach their full potential.”

About Post Author