Cosmetic Surgery Office Serving Primarily Black Women Faces Lawsuit Over Sexual Exploitation Allegations

A plastic surgery office in New Jersey, renowned for its services to minority women, has found itself wrapped up in a malpractice lawsuit alleging sexual exploitation. Goals Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery, headed by doctors Sergey Voskin and Peter Driscoll, among others, stands accused of medical malpractice and sexual misconduct, as detailed in a lawsuit brought forth by a plaintiff referred to as P.C.

The lawsuit, filed in New York Southern District Court, recounts P.C.’s harrowing experience during a scheduled Brazilian Butt Lift procedure at the medical facility. P.C. alleges that Dr. Driscoll engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with her while she was heavily sedated and left unchaperoned with him during the surgery. Moreover, she claims that Driscoll subjected her to unnecessary exposure during a videotaped marking procedure preceding the surgery.

In the complaint, it says the office and its employees are to “maintain a sexual-harassment-free workplace and medical service location. However, that failed to happen due to alleged understaffing issues,” Stamford attorney Eric Chaffin, counsel for the victim said.

Furthermore, the lawsuit reveals Dr. Driscoll’s troubling history of malpractice allegations and licensing suspensions in various states, including California, where he was banned from treating patients without supervision.

In addition to P.C.’s accusations, other instances of malpractice and misconduct at Goals Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery have come to light. Driscoll is accused of watching pornography in the bathroom, sexually harassing a female employee, and failing to provide the standard of care to patients. Each of these occasions resulted in disciplinary actions taken against Dr. Driscoll by the State Board of Medical Examiners. Goals continues to face malpractice cases across multiple states, including New York, New Jersey, and Georgia.

Attorney Chaffin brought to light Goals’ targeting of women with limited financial means, and leveraging social media platforms like Instagram to promote cosmetic procedures at lower prices. This marketing strategy, while seemingly accessible and safe, has raised concerns about the clinic’s practices and its commitment to regulatory compliance.

“They really target women who have less financial ability to get the surgery. They use their Instagram following to make it seem really acceptable and safe and very accessible,” Chaffin said.

The lawsuit against Goals Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery paints a stark picture of the vulnerability faced by patients, particularly women of color, within the cosmetic surgery industry. As the case unfolds, it underscores the importance of robust regulations, ethical conduct, and accountability to ensure the safety and well-being of all patients.

