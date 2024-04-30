iHeart, Charlamagne Tha God Celebrate Black Creatives With 2nd Annual Black Effect Podcast Festival

The 2nd Annual Black Effect Podcast Festival, hosted by Pretty Vee and B. Daht, took center stage over the weekend at the Pullman Yards in Atlanta, GA. This festival was a vibrant celebration of Black voices within the podcast industry, aimed at highlighting, uplifting, and amplifying the diverse perspectives of Black creators and storytellers.

Building on the success of its inaugural event, the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival brought together podcast fans and the top talent from The Black Effect Podcast Network for a day filled with live recordings, insightful panel discussions, and engaging activations.

Attendees were treated to live recordings of some of the network’s most popular shows, including “Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious,” “WHOREible Decisions,” “Black Tech, Green Money,” and “Deeply Well with Devi Brown.”

Special guests such as John Hope Bryant and Dr. Joy Harden Bradford added depth and insight to the live recordings, contributing to the dynamic and enriching atmosphere of the festival. The event featured thought-provoking panel discussions on topics such as podcast monetization, content authenticity, and brand partnerships, providing valuable insights for aspiring podcasters and content creators.

During the Podcast 102: Money and Marketing panel, the topic surrounding data showed the audience how critical it is for podcasters to leverage it. John Hope Bryant, gave insights into a plan of action creators can use. “They should begin by starting their own website or portal. Begin capturing basic info — name, address, digital info etc,” the Operation HOPE Founder said. ”Then they need to start cultivating an audience, engaging with the same, and building analytics from this engagement. Then they can then begin marketing to local sponsors.”

He added: “They should all sign up to 1mbb as part of Operation HOPE, and my team will help them with a proper business start up,” Bryant said.

One of the festival’s highlights was a surprise appearance by T.I. during a live recording of “The Baller Alert Show,” where he shared anecdotes and insights from his career and personal life.

Additionally, Devi Brown led attendees in a live meditation and breathing exercise, while Mandii B and WeezyWTF closed the show with a lively recording of “WHOREible Decisions,” complete with a twerk-off and lessons in the “kinky ABC’s.”

Sponsors AT&T, Nissan, and State Farm enhanced the festival experience with family-friendly activations and engaging activities. One of them being The Trap Nerds Grand Prix Showdown Gaming Tournament presented by AT&T Dream in Black, where contestants competed for the fastest Mario Kart time.

Another fun highlight was the Pitch Your Podcast booth, where festival attendees had the opportunity to pitch their best podcast ideas to Black Effect Network executives. “They’ll be able to come in and talk about whatever podcast idea they have or an existing podcast that they may have,” Melissa Mendez, Client Success Manager at iHeartMedia, said.

Furthermore, State Farm generously handed out branded merchandise and photo spots for attendees to enjoy.

Overall, the 2nd Annual Black Effect Podcast Festival was a resounding success, bringing together podcast enthusiasts, industry professionals, and Black creatives for a day of celebration, empowerment, and inspiration.

