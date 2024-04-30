Fani Willis Criticized For Skipping Debate With Challenger

Fani Willis faced criticism for skipping a debate against her challenger, Christian Wise Smith, for the Fulton County District Attorney seat. The debate was held by the Atlanta Press Club.

“My question for you is: Where are you? You know I’m here because I care about the citizens and the families of Fulton County,” Smith said. “But it’s my understanding that you may have attended the White House correspondents’ dinner. You might be fundraising across the country, but what about us here in the Fulton County? What are you doing to address the issues in the jail? What are you doing to address the backlog? Where are you, Ms. Willis?”

Smith and Willis faced off four years ago, but Willis emerged as the winner and took over the position from her former mentor, Paul Howard.

Willis’ tenure has featured several high-profile cases, including the Young Thug/YSL case and the Donald Trump case over election interference during the 2020 election.

When asked about whether he would continue the Trump case if elected, Smith said, “We all heard the call, we all saw what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, but you have to do things differently. When you pay one attorney nearly a million dollars to handle one case, that leaves the rest of us vulnerable. That hurts everyone else in Fulton County.”

However, Willis stands in a good position to defeat Smith in the May primaries. According to a poll of likely voters, Willis currently holds a 79% to 9% lead over Smith.

Georgia’s Democratic primaries will be held on May 21, and the winner will challenge the Republican nominee in November.

