Exclusive: ‘The Pivot’ Host Channing Crowder Shares Honest Take On Atlanta Falcons, NFL Draft

Channing Crowder, host of “The Pivot” podcast, gave a candid sit down interview at Real Times Media’s Studio 1452 during the week of the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Crowder, an Atlanta native, gave an honest take on the Atlanta Falcons’ decision to draft quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th pick overall.

“I hope they got a plan because it don’t make no sense,” Crowder shared. “It just doesn’t make sense to give Kirk Cousins all of that money and bring in a young quarterback who’s not really that young.”

Penix, a superb quarterback who threw 67 touchdowns in two seasons at Washington, has a high upside, but suffered two ACL injuries in college and a shoulder injury. He’ll also be 24 years-old when the season starts.

One of the biggest issues with drafting Penix is that the Falcons recently signed Kirk Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million contract. If Cousins plays the duration of the contract, Penix would be 28-years-old when he finally takes over as the starting quarterback.

“Are you gonna sit him on the shelf until he’s 26 or 27,” Crowder said. “It just doesn’t make sense, but I trust Raheem Morris. I know Arthur Blank wants to win. I think he’s a very good owner Arthur Blank.”

Penix could be the perfect insurance policy for Cousins, a 36-year-old who is recovering from an Achilles injury. But Crowder shared that he’s unsure how the team would move forward from a salary cap perspective.

“I just don’t know what the angle is on Kirk Cousin,” Crowder said. “If you get rid of Kirk, your salary cap is shot, You got all the dead money. And Penix tore his ACL twice, and dislocated both of his shoulders in college. But Penix can ball. He probably has one of the strongest arms in the draft.”

Overall, Crowder hopes that the Falcons have a next step in the decision to draft Penix after signing Cousins for $180 million.

“Maybe you want to trade a player or try to move some money around and get a defensive lineman,” Crowder said. “I really thought they would get a pass rusher to solidify the defense. But big picture, it simply doesn’t make sense to me at all. I hope there’s a next step to this decision.”

