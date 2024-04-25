Amanda Seales Rips Emmanuel Acho Over His Angel Reese Comments

Photo: Getty Images

Amanda Seales slammed Emmanuel Acho over his “gender-neutral and racially indifferent take” on Angel Reese following the LSU basketball star’s Elite Eight loss to Iowa.

On Wednesday’s (April 24) episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Seales called out Acho for his comments about Reese during her sitdown with host Shannon Sharpe.

“Angel Reese, you can’t be the big bad wolf but then kind of cry like Courage the Cowardly Dog, because if you want to act grown, which she has, if you want to get paid like you grown, which you are, if you want to talk to grown folks like you’re grown, which you did post-game when you told a coach from an opposing team, ‘Watch yo mouth.’ If you want to tell people to ‘Get your money up,’ then post-game win you take a L, you just gotta take it on the chin,” Acho said after Reese got emotional over the hate she’s received in a postgame press conference.

“Nobody mourns when the villain catches an L,” he added.

Black women have historically been the most marginalized group in America, but I’m going to give a gender neutral and racially indifferent take on Angel Reese: “In sports, you can’t act like the big bad wolf, then cry like courage the cowardly dog.” pic.twitter.com/aUtxZ7JHk4 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 2, 2024

Acho’s comment went viral on social media, with some users calling out the commentator for trying to give a “gender-neutral and racially indifferent take” on a Black woman.

Seales also condemned Acho for his commentary on the basketball star.

“She is a young person. Do you know how disgusting that is?” Seales told Sharpe of Acho’s take.

Seales went on to call Acho a “cornball” who “loves to make himself look like he’s the white people’s savior.”

“Come talk to me white people. I’m the Black guy that’s nice,” she said, seemingly mocking Acho for his “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” series launched amid the nation’s racial reckoning following George Floyd’s murder. “Cut it out. It’s ridiculous.”

See the video of Seales’ comments about Acho below.

“Angel Reese is a young person. Do you know how disgusting that is?” – Amanda Seales Full episode is streaming now on Club Shay Shay’s YouTube pic.twitter.com/LPyw2hKfHy — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 24, 2024