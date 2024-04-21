Exclusive: Mali Wilson Brings Us Back To Her Blues Roots With Debut Single ‘No Place Like Home’

Mali Wilson, formerly known as Malissa “MALI” Hunter, has left an indelible mark on the music industry. From her Grammy-nominated productions to her work with icons like Whitney Houston, Chris Brown, and Drake. Wilson’s career has been a testament to her talent and versatility. Now, she embarks on her next chapter as a contemporary blues singer, and her debut single, “No Place Like Home,” is a sure testament to Wilson’s musical evolution.

Born and raised in Waukegan, North Chicago, and Chicago, Wilson’s early life instilled in her a sense of resilience and adaptability. “I’ve always been somebody who went with my gut,” she said, highlighting the lessons learned from her challenging background.

However, her path took a turn when she secured a record deal from Clive Davis and ventured into the music industry, seeking to understand its intricacies as a businesswoman. Wilson’s entrepreneurial spirit, nurtured since childhood with endeavors like her lemonade stand, guided her through the complexities of the industry.

All of Mali Wilson’s experiences have led up to her latest work of art, “No Place Like Home,” which is more than just a song; it’s a homage to the blues legends who have inspired Wilson throughout her career.

“Big Mama Thornton, she did Hound Dog. She probably made $5 and Elvis made a bajillion. Carole King made one of her songs very, very famous. And she never got a dollar off of it,” Wilson said. “Who knows about Mahalia Jackson marching with Martin Luther King? Who knows about Josephine Baker, who will fly back from Paris and sing before Martin? I mean, the March on Washington, she sang right before Martin. So for me, I love the blues because I don’t have to be perfect. And I am not perfect by any means. And so I can do what I need to do.”

Mali Wilson’s journey back to her roots is reflected in every note of the song. From the soulful verses to the powerful chorus, the musical piece captures the essence of the blues while infusing it with Wilson’s unique vocal talent and contemporary flair. The journey in achieving this unique blend was nothing short of remarkable.

For Mali Wilson, her life took an unexpected turn when she fell in love with Eric Wilson. He encouraged her to reignite her passion for music. And his belief in her talent reignited Wilson’s own confidence, launching her on a path of musical exploration.

“My now husband, Eric Wilson, told me his dad worked with some of the most decorated musicians and singers like Sarah Vaughan and Nancy Wilson. And God gave you a gift, and you should use it. That was three years ago,” Wilson said.

Collaborating with industry veterans like Kim Waters and Mark Batson, the Grammy-nominated producer found herself delving into the rich heritage of blues, a genre deeply ingrained in her upbringing. Her grandparents’ influence, coupled with her Chicago blues roots, inspired her to rediscover her musical identity.

Working alongside Ashilee Ashilee, Wilson’s musical evolution takes center stage in “No Place Like Home.” Her partner and collaborator, Eric Wilson even co-wrote the song, signifying a new beginning. “We have so much respect for one another and business that it just became natural to be creative together. So I’m very grateful for that,” Wilson said.

Beyond her musical endeavors, Wilson has been a pioneer of Green and Clean living. Recognized with awards such as the 100 is Now award from Mark Ruffalo, Wilson’s dedication to sustainability is woven into the fabric of her artistry. Wilson inspires others to embrace eco-friendly practices and make a positive impact on the world.

“Everything I do for my Earth Girl Movement and my nonprofit, which is called Earth Angels,” Wilson said, “Eric and I fell in love with the property. We have a 12 acre property which is the home of Earth Angels and the Earth Girl Movement,” Wilson said. “I was instrumental in helping our old space 100% become the first green studio in the southeast and the largest in the world.”

With plans for a music video and continued live performances, “No Place Like Home” is poised to resonate deeply with audiences around the world. Mali Wilson’s journey back home is not just her own—it’s an invitation for listeners to explore their own connections to home and self through the power of music.

“We just did my first show in New York in a very long time. I used to sell out shows in New York when I was an artist, before I became an executive and helped other people,” Wilson continues, “We just performed “No Place Like Home” at the Moxie and the Silver Lining Stage, it was amazing. I also recently performed one of my other songs at Morehouse Chapel.”

Mali Wilson also added: “I feel like when we talk about expectations, I’m not rushing when it comes to creativity. I just finished five songs in French over the last six days, because I’m mixing French with English and I’m doing shows in Paris. There’s definitely going to be another leg for Europe.”

As she continues to forge her path as a contemporary blues singer, Mali Wilson’s impact on the music industry and beyond is sure to be felt for years to come.

