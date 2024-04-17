‘R&B Soul Picnic’ Unveils 2024 Dates, Bringing Back Mother’s Day Edition To Atlanta

R&B Soul Picnic, the premier R&B DJ festival dedicated to soul healing and community engagement, is excited to announce its highly anticipated return with the Mother’s Day Edition, set to take place on May 11th and 12th, 2024.

The festival will be held at its new home, Westside Park, marking the first major event to grace Atlanta’s largest greenspace.

The R&B Soul Picnic is not just another music festival; it’s an experience aimed at providing a healthy outlet for attendees of all ages, involving community leaders, and fostering family togetherness through the power of soul and R&B music. Attendees can expect a day filled with live DJs, a food truck park, soulful music, engaging games, and an uplifting vibe.

“We are ecstatic to bring the R&B Soul Picnic back to Atlanta, this time for our special Mother’s Day Edition,” said Ais York, founder of R&B Soul Picnic. “This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, and we are honored to call Westside Park our new home. It’s a testament to the growth and impact of our festival, and we can’t wait to share this experience with the community.”

Since its inception in April 2022, R&B Soul Picnic has grown significantly, and this year’s edition is expected to draw over 13,000 guests each day.

The festival has quickly become one of Atlanta’s most anticipated R&B events, known for its commitment to wellness initiatives; fostering a space where attendees can jam to their favorite tunes while also prioritizing self-care and holistic well-being.

