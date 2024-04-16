Nurse T Honors National Nurses Week with Second Annual Future Nurses Program on May 4 in Detroit for Kids 5-15

Teberah “Nurse T” Alexander also announces the launch of the Future Nurses Scholarship for minority students

Teberah Alexander, RN, BSN, also known as “Nurse T,” announced today that the second annual Nurses Program for children 5-14 years of age is open for registration. The event will take place on Saturday May 4 from 1-5 pm at Renaissance High School (6566 W. Outer Dr. Detroit, MI 48235) as part of National Nurses Week.

The free program gives children a hands-on view of nursing and healthcare professions through interactive workshops. It will introduce these crucial fields to kids directly from the source and celebrate that nursing is not only a job – it is a calling. The program will also appeal to health care professionals, hospital administrators, pharmacists and teachers.

Alexander is also excited to announce the launch of Nurse T’s Future Nurses Scholarship. The scholarship provides financial assistance to qualified fulltime nursing students to help them complete their degrees and enter the nursing profession. The scholarship is open to all minority students, regardless of age, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity, or religious affiliation. To qualify, the student must be pursuing an Associate Degree, Baccalaureate, Masters, PhD or doctorate nursing degree at an accredited university or school of nursing. Other requirements apply. Contact the Future Nurses Program for more information.

Register for the Future Nurses Program at thenurseswhocare.com by April 26. For more information, contact 248-313-2275 or teberah@compassionatehomecareservices.org.

Alexander, the founder and CEO of Nurses Who Care, is on a mission to entertain children during playtime while encouraging their personal development skills through books, dolls and games. So, she used her experience and wisdom from her nursing career to also launch the Nurse T Doll, which is designed to instill a love for the medical field in young girls and boys, fostering ambitions to become the patient care professionals of the future.

To register for the event or get information about applying for the scholarship, visit www.thenursewhocares.com

Nurses Who Care founder Teberah Alexander RN, BSN, CDP, has more than 20 years of experience in clinical care. Alexander is renowned as a beacon of compassion and innovation in the healthcare industry. She has dedicated her life to uplifting others through her remarkable

nursing career and entrepreneurial endeavors. After graduating from Michigan State University in 2003 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, Teberah embarked on a journey that would shape her into the visionary leader she is today. She honed her skills and expertise by serving in various healthcare settings, including Labor and Delivery, Cardiac, ICU, and Long Term Care Units.

She founded Compassionate Home Care Services; a pioneering company dedicated to providing essential support to older individuals, whose health needs were often overlooked. Her dedication to enhancing the lives of dementia patients led her to become a Certified Dementia Practitioner, and she established Kathelene’s Adult Day Care Center in loving memory of her grandmother, Kathelene. In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the nursing profession and her unwavering commitment to community service, Teberah has received numerous accolades and awards, including the Detroit Spirit Award, the MSU Alumni Service Award, the Career Master Leadership in Action Award, and the Michigan Chronicle Women of Excellence Award among others.

