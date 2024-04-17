IRS Holding Up Refunds to Atlanta Taxpayers

Atlanta taxpayers hoping to find out where their tax refunds are endured staggeringly long lines at a downtown IRS office over the weekend with few getting the answers they were seeking. Many of those hoping to come away with tax refund checks in hand left more exasperated than they were when they began tracking those checks after the first of the year.

People began the long wait at the IRS center starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, hoping for face-to-face interactions with IRS agents after most had received emails or letters from the agency requesting that they verify their identities in person. The center, which opened at 9 a.m. on Saturday offered extended hours to speak directly with representatives regarding refund delays and payment adjustments.

“All I need to do is verify my identity, and that’s it,” one exasperated attendee said. “It’s a tiny process.” The sentiment echoed among the crowd, with numerous individuals sharing similar sentiments of inconvenience.

For Tynecia Thomas, dealing with the IRS bureaucracy has become an excruciating process. She says she is getting increasingly frustrated with trying to get answers regarding her money and that the litany of phone calls and navigating the IRS maze has been a daunting challenge, describing it as a “hassle” and emphasizing her desire to access the funds rightfully due to her.

“I want my money; I work for this money, it’s my money, and I want it now,” Thomas said.

Taxpayers may also check the status of a refund online at https://dor.georgia.gov/taxes/check-my-refund-status

