‘The Breakfast Club’ Finds New Home In Atlanta

iHeartMedia Atlanta announced today the debut of 96.1 The Beat, the new home for Hip Hop, R&B and the “Breakfast Club,” starting at 12 pm ET.

The all-new 96.1 The Beat offers the Hip Hop listener a unique listening experience featuring “The Breakfast Club” every morning Monday to Friday and playing artists including Drake, Latto, 21 Savage and Cardi B. The station will also feature Atlanta-based Hip Hop megastars like Lil Baby, Offset and Gunna, and throwback ATL Hip Hop icons Outkast, Ludacris and T.I. ​

Following the Breakfast Club, the BEAT staff consists of cultural influencers and podcasters Angela Yee, Ferrari, JoJo, Kodaq and DJ Scream injecting their infectious energy, insights and large social media influence into the Atlanta scene.

“I am thrilled to announce The Beat Just Got Bigger! 96.1 The Beat is the new home for Hip Hop, R&B and the Breakfast Club! Heard all over the A-T-L. By switching to a more expansive frequency, we’re not just amplifying the sound of Hip Hop and R&B in Atlanta – we’re amplifying the voices and stories of our community reaching even more listeners in Metro Atlanta,” said Vladimir Scott, Program Director. “This enhanced reach gives our amazing on air talent a larger platform to connect with listeners and celebrate the culture that defines Atlanta.”

“What an extraordinary opportunity! Atlanta has a robust and flourishing economic business environment, a fascinating community of people from every part of the world and an incredible music culture and heritage,” said Spencer Bynes, iHeartMedia Atlanta Metro President. “This expansion signifies a powerful connection with the community, and 96.1 The Beat is poised to become the heartbeat of Hip Hop and R&B in Atlanta.”

96.1 The Beat Lineup:

· The Breakfast Club 5:30AM – 10:00AM

· Way Up with Angela Yee 10:00AM – 2:00PM

· Ferrari Simmons 2:00PM – 7:00PM

· The JoJo & Big Homie Show 7:00PM- 12:00AM

· Shay Diddy 12:00AM – 5:30AM

