Morgan Price Secures Historic National Collegiate Title; Becoming First HBCU Gymnast To Do So

Morgan Price has etched her name into gymnastics history, becoming the first athlete from an HBCU team to clinch a national collegiate championship in the sport.

Representing Fisk University at the USA Gymnastics’ 2024 Women’s Collegiate National Championships in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Price delivered a stellar performance, securing the title with an impressive all-around score of 39.225. This landmark victory marked Price as “the first USAG Collegiate National Champion from an HBCU,” as declared by USA Gymnastics.

For Morgan Price, her remarkable journey to this historic triumph began when she joined the inaugural HBCU intercollegiate gymnastics team at Fisk University in 2023, fresh out high school. Initially set to attend Arkansas, Price made the pivotal decision to transfer to Fisk, driven by her desire to be among the pioneering gymnasts competing for an HBCU.

Her phenomenal achievement at the USA Gymnastics women’s collegiate all-around competition marks a watershed moment not only for the sport but also for Fisk University, which holds the title of being the first HBCU to field an NCAA gymnastics team. Since its inception, the Fisk gymnastics team has captured widespread attention, gracing platforms like ESPN and drawing full capacity crowds to its meets.

Reflecting on her historic win, Price shared her lifelong aspiration to become an HBCU gymnast, expressing her excitement at the opportunity that Fisk University provided her.

In 2022, Morgan Price told Sports Illustrated “Ever since I was younger, I have always wanted to be an HBCU gymnast. I just never had the opportunity because there wasn’t an HBCU with the gymnastics team. So when I saw this opportunity come up, I was super excited. I knew right away that I wanted to be a part of this team.”

In the wake of her victory, Price’s teammates took to social media to celebrate her historic achievement, posting, “THE PRICE IS RIGHT. Etch her name in the HISTORY BOOKS,” a testament to Price’s indelible mark on gymnastics history and her role in paving the way for future generations of HBCU athletes to come.

