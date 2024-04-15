Digital Daily

Grandmother Becomes First-Time Homeowner At 79

A Black grandmother has officially become a homeowner at 79, KATV reports.

Mae Bailey, a mother of 5, became a first-time homeowner in Little Rock, Arkansas with help from Habitat for Humanity. The organization’s central Arkansas branch dedicated the fifth home they completed in the past 6 months to Bailey.

“I want to thank all of Habitat,” Bailey said in a statement. “The employees, workers, everybody that know Habitat. I want to thank God for you all, you all are a blessing to Little Rock Arkansas.”

Habitat for Humanity and the city of North Little Rock’s neighborhood stabilization program partnered to build the home. Volunteers came out for its construction.

“We believe that we bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope,” Kelly Fleming of Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas said in a statement.

The 79-year-old grandmother said she plans to host a family reunion at the home in July.

