Atlanta Public Schools, Georgia State Partnership Shows District’s Commitment to Career Development

The Atlanta Board of Education approved a $180,000 contract for the Pathways to Teacher Credentialing Project at Monday night’s legislative meeting

Atlanta Public Schools and the Atlanta Board of Education are illustrating their commitment to the career development of the district’s teaching force with the approval of a partnership with Georgia State University.

The Board on Monday voted to approve a three-year, $180,000 contract for the Pathways to Teacher Credentialing Project with Georgia State. Through the program, teachers currently working in APS schools on a provisional license or paraprofessionals with at least a bachelor’s degree will be able to earn a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in one year from Georgia State, which will prepare them to become fully certified teachers. Teachers who are already licensed will be able to earn a Master of Education degree to further elevate their skills, also in one year.

The first cohort of 30 educators – 15 provisional teachers or paraprofessionals, 15 certified teachers – will begin classes in June. At the end of three years, it is anticipated that nearly 100 APS teachers will have completed the professional development program.

“This investment in advanced degrees for teachers and paraprofessionals is a pivotal part of our strategy to provide meaningful career development levers for our very talented APS educators,” said Nicole Lawson, APS Chief of Human Resources. “By providing and funding opportunities for our educators to further their education and expertise, we are both strengthening the instructional capacity of our schools and sending a strong signal that Atlanta Public Schools is the place for teachers and aspiring teachers to work, grow, and thrive in their careers.”

