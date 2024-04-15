Digital Daily

A.R. Shaw Reflects On The Untimely Passing Of Music Legend Rico Wade: Video

  • Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta hip-hop legend Rico Wade passed at 52. In the early 1990s, Wade was pivotal in helping to bring Atlanta’s music scene to the forefront. He was the founder of Organized Noize and Dungeon Family. 

Wade’s mother house served as a the Dungeon, a studio located in the family’s basement in the Lakewood community. The Dungeon served a place where OutKast, Goodie Mob would hone their skills. As a result, the crew eventually became known as the Dungeon Family. 

A.R. Shaw, author of the book “Trap History” and Executive Editor of ADW, recently shared thoughts on Wade’s impact in music and Atlanta with 11 Alive/NBC. 

About Post Author

Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Daily World stands as the first Black daily publication in America. Started in 1927 by Morehouse College graduate W.A. Scott. Currently owned by Real Times Media, ADW is one of the most influential Black newspapers in the nation.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights