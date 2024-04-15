A.R. Shaw Reflects On The Untimely Passing Of Music Legend Rico Wade: Video

Atlanta hip-hop legend Rico Wade passed at 52. In the early 1990s, Wade was pivotal in helping to bring Atlanta’s music scene to the forefront. He was the founder of Organized Noize and Dungeon Family.

Wade’s mother house served as a the Dungeon, a studio located in the family’s basement in the Lakewood community. The Dungeon served a place where OutKast, Goodie Mob would hone their skills. As a result, the crew eventually became known as the Dungeon Family.

A.R. Shaw, author of the book “Trap History” and Executive Editor of ADW, recently shared thoughts on Wade’s impact in music and Atlanta with 11 Alive/NBC.

