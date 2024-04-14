Pastor Killed In Unprovoked Stabbing By Man He Allowed To Live At Church

Photo: Getty Images

A Miami pastor was stabbed to death in his church by a man he allowed to live on the property, according to police.

On Saturday (April 6), 41-year-old Antwane Lenoir, a pastor at Westview Baptist Church, was found with multiple stab wounds to the neck, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in an arrest report per PEOPLE.

According to police, Lenoir had requested a locksmith change the church’s locks on the day of the fatal stabbing. The pastor had also gotten into a verbal with James Dawkins, a man Lenoir had temporarily allowed to live at the church, at one point during the afternoon.

Police said Dawkins stabbed Lenoir multiple times “without any provocation.” Dawkins fled the scene on foot but was later arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

Yovonka Bryant, Lenoir’s cousin, described the pastor as “a very nice man” who “would give you the shirt off his back,”

“He was so generous and so kind to a lot of people,” Bryant said.

The victim’s wife, Bree, said Lenoir is survived by her and their four children.

“He was a very good example of a selfless individual, a joy-filled person,” Bree said. “He always smiled, even if things were looking kind of grim or dreary, you wouldn’t know it by his countenance.”