Digital Daily

Pastor Killed In Unprovoked Stabbing By Man He Allowed To Live At Church

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A Miami pastor was stabbed to death in his church by a man he allowed to live on the property, according to police.

On Saturday (April 6), 41-year-old Antwane Lenoir, a pastor at Westview Baptist Church, was found with multiple stab wounds to the neck, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in an arrest report per PEOPLE.

According to police, Lenoir had requested a locksmith change the church’s locks on the day of the fatal stabbing. The pastor had also gotten into a verbal with James Dawkins, a man Lenoir had temporarily allowed to live at the church, at one point during the afternoon.

Police said Dawkins stabbed Lenoir multiple times “without any provocation.” Dawkins fled the scene on foot but was later arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

Yovonka Bryant, Lenoir’s cousin, described the pastor as “a very nice man” who “would give you the shirt off his back,”

“He was so generous and so kind to a lot of people,” Bryant said.

The victim’s wife, Bree, said Lenoir is survived by her and their four children.

“He was a very good example of a selfless individual, a joy-filled person,” Bree said. “He always smiled, even if things were looking kind of grim or dreary, you wouldn’t know it by his countenance.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights