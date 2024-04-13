Rico Wade, Founder Of Organized Noize, Dungeon Family Has Reportedly Passed At 52

Atlanta hip-hop legend Rico Wade has reportedly passed at 52. In the early 1990s, Wade was pivotal in helping to bring Atlanta’s music scene to the forefront.

He was the founder of Organized Noize and Dungeon Family.

Wade’s mother house served as a the Dungeon, a studio located in the family’s basement in the Lakewood community. The Dungeon served a place where OutKast, Goodie Mob would hone their skills. As a result, the crew eventually became known as the Dungeon Family.

Wade, along with Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown, created the production team, Organized Noize. Along with producing music for OutKast, Goodie Mob, they also produced hits for TLC, including their biggest hit, “Waterfalls.”

Wade is also the cousin of rapper Future, who began his career as a member of the Dungeon Family.

On April 13, Killer Mike shared words for Wade, stating “I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am praying for your wife and children. I am praying for all of us. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into the Dungeon Family, mentorship, friendship, and brotherhood.”

