Mayor Dickens, Top Jazz Artists Celebrate WCLK 50th Anniversary With Great Day In Atlanta Photo

Clark Atlanta University public radio station Jazz 91.9 WCLK celebrated its 50th Anniversary with a historic “Great Day in Atlanta” photograph. The iconic image featured CAU’s 5th President George T. French, Jr., Ph.D., the Honorable Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, former Atlanta Mayors Bill Campbell and Shirley Franklin, and former First Lady of Atlanta Valerie Jackson representing the late Maynard Jackson.

The photograph imaged after the celebrated Art Kane Jazz Photo in Harlem in 1958 highlights some of Atlanta’s

premiere jazz musicians, including Kathleen Bertrand, Chandra Currelley, Milkshake Mayfield, Joe Jennings,

Ken Ford, Bob Baldwin, Phil Davis, Ragan Whiteside, Rhonda Thomas, Julie Dexter, Tony Hightower,

Cleveland P. Jones, Brenda Nicole Moorer, Antoine Knight, JFly, Madoca, Carol Albert, Kipper Jones, William

Green, Reggie Hines, Lori Williams, Dwan Bosman and many others.

With the Anniversary kickoff on April 10, 2024, the photo taken on the historic Harkness Hall steps on the Clark

Atlanta University campus presented an opportunity for WCLK to embrace the richness of Jazz culture in Atlanta.

It featured many of the station’s esteemed alumni, including media powerhouses Rose Scott, Shelley Wynter,

Joyce Littel, Juandolyn Stokes, Rene Miller, and Stan Washington.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of WCLK. To gather and capture this momentous occasion

with a 50th Anniversary photograph with so many dignitaries and jazz artists is overwhelming. We are grateful

for everyone who participated and for their dedication, passion, and hard work which has made WCLK the

vibrant station that it is,” says WCLK General Manager Wendy F. Williams. “We are forever thankful to be on

this year-long journey in celebration of shared memories and accomplishments.”

Following the photo shoot, the station’s 50th Anniversary Reception took place at the Thomas W. Cole Research

Building Exhibition Hall.

Several 50th anniversary festivities are taking place around the metropolitan area and will include the “WCLK AT

50” Party at The Perfect Note ATL in Marietta on Wednesday, April 24, at 8 p.m. featuring trombonist Jeff

Bradshaw and keyboardist Daniel Weatherspoon.

On Saturday, May 18, Fayetteville’s new Amphitheater, The Ville, will celebrate WCLK’s 50th with an awardwinning lineup including nationally syndicated radio personalities and award-winning jazz artists Bob Baldwin

and Ragan Whiteside, along with Ken Ford, PJ Spraggins and Latrese Bush.

Festivities continue when the Atlanta Jazz Festival presents “WCLK AT 50” to honor the station. It features GRAMMY Award-winning drummer Lil John Roberts and The Senators with An All-Star Band and Special Guests on Friday, May 24, at 8pm at Atlanta Symphony Hall. The event will chronicle WCLK’s 50-year history through songs with performances by some of Atlanta’s preeminent jazz artists, including Kathleen Bertrand, Phil Davis, Joe Gransden, Rhonda Thomas, DJ Kemit, Tony Hightower, Julie Dexter, Mike Burton, Kebbi Williams, Cleveland Jones, and others. EMMY-nominated writer and poet Jon Goode will serve as the narrator.

“WCLK AT 50” Partners include Clark Atlanta University, The Atlanta Jazz Festival, The Perfect Note ATL, The

Ville: Fayetteville Amphitheatre, and The Atlanta Voice.

