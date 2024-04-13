Jeezy Seeks Primary Custody Of Daughter Amid Divorce With Jeannie Mai

Photo: Getty Images

Jeezy is seeking primary custody of his two-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jeezy asked for primary custody of Monaco, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai.

The couple had previously agreed on a parenting arrangement schedule for their daughter. According to reports, Jeezy agreed to move into the basement amid his split with Mai. Mai later moved out of their home and took Monaco with her.

Jeezy claims that Monaco is actually under the care of Mai’s mother and brother while the talk show host travels for work. He is seeking sole custody of the two-year-old child so she can have stable parenting.

The rapper has previously alleged that Mai was “gatekeeping” their daughter. Mai alleged that she was distancing Monaco from Jeezy because he wasn’t locking up firearms properly.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being,” Mai’s attorneys wrote in legal documents.