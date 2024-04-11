O.J. Simpson Has Passed At 76

O.J. Simpson, the legendary NFL player and actor, has passed at 76. Simpson passed on April 10 after a battle with prostate cancer, according to TMZ.

He battled cancer for years and went to social media in 2023 to declare that he beat it. However, the cancer returned and his health recently deteriorated. He was placed in hospice and passed surrounded by family and friends.

Simpson, raised in San Francisco, became a high school football star as a teen before attending USC and winning the Heisman Trophy in 1968.

He continued his success in the NFL, breaking records with the Buffalo Bills by rushing for over 2,000 yards in 1973.

After retiring from the NFL, Simpson turned to acting and worked as a sports commentator.

But in the 1990s, he was involved in one of the most controversial trials in American history. In 1995, he was acquitted in the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown.

Simpson would later serve time in prison following a dispute over stolen memorabilia that he attempted to retrieve.

Following his release, Simpson spent most of his time on the golf course and made several appearances on the Camron and Mase show, “It Is What It Is.”

In a statement, his family wrote, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During his time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

