Fulton County Jail Inmate Death Ruled a Suicide, Grosse Negligence and Inhumane Conditions Continue

The Fulton County Jail with its myriad of issues regarding the treatment of prisoners is at the center of public scrutiny again after Travis Landrey, an inmate was found dead at the Rice Street facility on Wednesday morning.

Conditions at the jail have been under investigation following a slew of deaths in 2023 – making the facility the target of a number of wrongful death and negligence lawsuits. Both the Georgia Senate and the U.S. Department of Justice have instigated investigations into the conditions at the facility.

Landrey’s death comes only a week after an inmate at Fulton County Jail was stabbed to death on Thursday, April 4.

Authorities said that despite the efforts of medical and jail staff, lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Authorities said that Landrey was pronounced dead.

Patch confirmed that Landrey, suspected of murder, first-degree hijacking a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm or knife during certain felonies, was incarcerated at the jail by authorities.

On November 20, 2023, according to jail records, Landrey was arrested by the Atlanta Police. According to jail records, he hailed from Arnaudville in Louisiana.

.

Authorities said the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and the Atlanta Police are investigating his death.

FCSO Arrests Ex-Inmate and Jail Staff in Contraband Probe in Fulton Co.

The Lieutenant Governor (Lt. Gov.) is an official position in many countries, responsible for serving as the deputy or subordinate to the governor. The Lt. Gov. is often elected separately from the governor and is next in line to assume the office of the governor in case of a vacancy or absence. This position exists at both the state and national levels, depending on the country’s political structure.

The Lt. Gov. is also often assigned specific duties or responsibilities, such as presiding over the state senate or leading certain government departments. At an October 2023 news conference, Burt Jones revealed that the Senate would investigate “on the streets” law enforcement actions, as well as the backlog of court cases and overcrowding in the jail.

Set to focus on the jail’s living conditions, inmate care, and use of force, the DOJ’s civil investigation began. In a previous news release, justice officials stated that the investigation would include examining the jail’s capacity to safeguard individuals from violence. They will also assess whether there is discrimination against individuals with psychiatric disabilities by both Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office within the jail.

Immediate knowledge of the investigation statuses remained undisclosed.

The horror stories emanating from detainees and visitors to the Rice Street facility continue to surface following the highly publicized death of an inmate, LaShawn Thompson, who was eaten alive by bed bugs. In September 2023 the county settled a multimillion-dollar settlement for the death of Thompson agreeing to pay the family $4 million.

A number of local officials have repeatedly called for an investigation into the jails conditions and several have recommended closing the facility altogether due to inhumane treatment of inmates housed there, many of whom have not been convicted of any crime.

About Post Author