Exclusive: How Alexiou Gibson Swam With The Sharks, Landing An Offer From Mark Cuban And Kevin Hart

The remarkable journey of The Transformation Factory unfolded from humble beginnings to a massive multi-million dollar success. For CEO Alexiou Gibson, what started as a personal mission to support his family’s health during the pandemic evolved into a thriving business empire, fueled by passion, determination, and a groundbreaking product— sea moss.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Gibson shared the remarkable journey of The Transformation Factory and its stellar sea moss-based products.

“Sea moss is a super marine algae that grows in the ocean and it has all the essential minerals that our human bodies need. Our bodies thrive off of a plethora of different minerals that we don’t really get as much as we should because we kind of live in a food desert,” Gibson said. Since sea moss has all these rich minerals and some vitamins as well, taking it as a daily supplement gives your body everything that it needs to thrive.”

Initially crafting immune-boosting products for his family in the Bahamas, Gibson’s journey took an unexpected turn when demand surged, prompting him to officially establish The Transformation Factory. With a focus on providing high-quality supplements rooted in Caribbean tradition, Gibson’s venture quickly gained momentum, attracting attention from across the country.

“I could see that this was becoming a bigger and bigger process. I wanted to create a website to make it easier and so people can find me. As soon as I did that, that’s when everything changed. I started getting orders from 28 different states a week, and it just happened so quickly,” Gibson recalled.

As demand surged and requests poured in from nurses and individuals seeking the product, Gibson recognized an opportunity.

With determination and resourcefulness, he transitioned from distributing the product for free to launching a website and officially establishing The Transformation Factory.

Furthermore, the turning point came when an Atlanta-based sea moss company recognized the excellence of Gibson’s product and proposed a partnership. With their marketing expertise combined with his top-quality product, the business soared to unprecedented heights, generating six-figure monthly revenues within a short period. “That’s when I realized I want to take this a lot more seriously because one week of orders from them was like a $25,000 purchase order,” Gibson said.

As the demand continued to escalate, The Transformation Factory faced challenges, including a neighbor’s complaint about operating a business from home during the pandemic. However, Gibson’s perseverance prevailed, leading to the acquisition of a new facility and the expansion of operations.

Moreover, the journey of The Transformation Factory reached new heights when Gibson secured a coveted spot on the television show Shark Tank. Facing the potential scrutiny of billionaire investors, Gibson’s pitch captivated the sharks, ultimately leading to a partnership with Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban.

“They called us and said that we made it to the Kevin Hart episode,” Gibson continued, “he gave me my first offer and opened up the negotiations. And then, within ten minutes, I had offers on the table from Barbara, Kevin O’Leary. And at the very end, Mark Cuban, tapped Kevin Hart and said, hey, let’s do it together. And they both invested and partnered up with me.”

Beyond the resounding success of The Transformation Factory, Gibson’s personal journey of weight loss and wellness embodies the essence of his brand. By incorporating sea moss into his own diet and lifestyle, he experienced firsthand the transformative benefits of his product, shedding over 300 pounds.

Looking ahead, The Transformation Factory has big plans to continue to innovate and diversify its product line. Gibson said, “we’re launching our skincare line in the summer. We’re also getting into the pet niche. We’re going to be creating treats for pets because sea moss is really good for pets as well.”

Additionally, Gibson will be embarking on a documentary project where he aims to share his experiences openly and authentically. “We’re going to film it all and then share it with the world. How I lost weight, the workouts, the cooking scenes, even mental health. Which is very important,” Gibson said. “People need to talk about it more, you know, and remove those mental blocks that’s holding us back.”

Beyond its financial success, The Transformation Factory remains committed to its core mission of empowering individuals to prioritize their health and well-being. With 150 employees and over 600,000 loyal customers and counting, The Transformation Factory has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

