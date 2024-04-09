Young Thug Trial: Investigator For Prosecutors Allegedly Attempted To Take Witness On A Date

The highly publicized trial involving rapper Young Thug and YSL continues to take odd turns. This week, an investigator for prosecutors is accused of attempting to take a witness on a date.

The investigator, who’s being identified by his last name Hamilton, was in contact with a female witness identified as A. Bennett. Prosecutors reached out to Bennett to testify about a robbery that Young Thug was allegedly involved in back in 2013.

However, during the communication, Bennett says that Hamilton attempted to take her on a date and was sexually harassed.

During testimony on April 8, Young Thug’s attorneys questioned Bennett about text messages she received from Hamilton.

A screen shot of text messages from Feb. 7, 2024 revealed that Hamilton said, “Hit me up if you’re bored later. We’re not gonna talk shop.”

He also sent a text stating that he wanted to “take her out when the investigation was over.” And Hamilton asked to meet Bennett at a restaurant alone. On Monday, she told the court that she brought her 2-year-old son because she didn’t feel comfortable with Hamitlon to be alone with him.

Bennett also told the court that Chief Deputy District Attorney Adrian Love harassed her about testifying about the alleged robbery after she told them that she had nothing else to say about it.

The incident marks another odd moment in the YSL trial which has included an juror being forced to write an essay after missing a court date; an attorney being held in contempt for not buying lunch; and a YSL member being stabbed.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged with the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

