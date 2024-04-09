Digital Daily

Young Black Chef Goes Viral After Cooking Gets Praise From Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay hailed a young Black chef as a “Kid Genius” after the child shared a video showing off his culinary skills.

Ramsay took to TikTok to share his reaction to another video of a young chef named William cooking a gourmet Beef Wellington.

“So here we go, Beef Wellington,” Ramsay said in reaction to William’s video. “Now, young man, first of all, are you 12 years of age?”

The celebrity chef was blown away by the young kid’s cooking technique.

“Nice sear. Dude, you are handling this recipe with such confidence. Well done,” Ramsay said.

Ramsay was particularly impressed with William’s knife skills and his preparation of the chestnut mushrooms for the dish. The veteran chef was so impressed that he was moved to offer him an appearance on Hell’s Kitchen.

“Dude, this is very good, seriously,” Ramsay said. “I wasn’t cooking like this at 12. In fact, young man, do you know what? This is looking that good. I would like to invite you to ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ as my guest. Check your DMs. Well done.”

@gordonramsayofficial#duet with @Cooking with William William….can you cook me scallops next ? Check your DMs ! #ramsayreacts #beefwellington

♬ original sound – Gordon Ramsay

The video has garnered over 18 million views and 2 million likes.

According to his social media, William is a 13-year-old “self-taught” chef from Phoenix, Arizona. The young chef shared a response video to Ramsey’s reaction to his cooking.

“I guess I am not an idiot sandwich,” William said, referring to Ramsay’s infamous phrase for incompetent chefs.

