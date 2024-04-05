ADW News

Another Person Killed At Fulton County Jail: When Will The Real Issues Be Addressed?

  • A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

Another person has been killed at the notorious Fulton County Jail. On April 4, inmate Edward Cherry, 36, allegedly stabbed a fellow inmate in a day room at the jail’s housing zone. 

The wounded inmate was rushed to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m., according to WXIA. 

Both inmates were in the same zone, but were in jail for different reasons. One inmate was in jail for an alleged violent encounter, while the other allegedly damaged property. 

Cherry had been incarcerated at the facility since April 2020 on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges without the option of bond. 

The deceased inmate was arrested on allegations of criminal damage to property and was also held without bond. 

It sheds light on deeper issues at the jail. On Jan.10, Michael Anthony Holland, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Rice Street Jail. He was later pronounced dead after being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

In 2023, 10 inmates died at the jail. The deaths occurred during a time when the national media focused on the Fulton County Jail after former President Donald Trump was being booked at the facility on a RICO charge in August of 2023.

But unlike the former president, many of the people who are booked into the jail aren’t able to post bond and leave within an hour. The horror stories emanating from detainees and visitors to the Rice Street facility has remained consistent. 

 
 

Officials from the Fulton County Jail released a statement saying the issues of bed bugs and lice have been addressed. “Approving an additional expenditure of $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin within the jail which was done in addition to prior cleaning operations targeting communicable diseases that are common in congregant settings; Updating protocols for security rounds to include addressing sanitary conditions.”

But even with the additional funding, how will city, state, and federal leaders address the real issues of the Fulton County Jail? It shouldn’t be a place where those who are accused of small crimes are in the same zone with those who are accused of more violent incidents. The overcrowding stems from the outdated facility which needs upgrades. 

The sheriff’s office also issued the statement, “It’s no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a clean, well-maintained and healthy environment for all inmates and staff. That is precisely why Sheriff (Patrick) Labat continues to call building a new Fulton County Jail and Criminal Justice Complex which will provide an elite level of care, mental health services, security and cleanliness.”

 

 

A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

A.R. Shaw serves as Executive Editor of Atlanta Daily World. His work has been featured in The Guardian, ABC News, NBC, BBC, CBC. He’s also the author of the book “Trap History: Atlanta Culture and the Global Impact of Trap Music.”

