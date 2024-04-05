Another Person Killed At Fulton County Jail: When Will The Real Issues Be Addressed?

Another person has been killed at the notorious Fulton County Jail. On April 4, inmate Edward Cherry, 36, allegedly stabbed a fellow inmate in a day room at the jail’s housing zone.

The wounded inmate was rushed to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m., according to WXIA.

Both inmates were in the same zone, but were in jail for different reasons. One inmate was in jail for an alleged violent encounter, while the other allegedly damaged property.

Cherry had been incarcerated at the facility since April 2020 on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges without the option of bond.

The deceased inmate was arrested on allegations of criminal damage to property and was also held without bond.

It sheds light on deeper issues at the jail. On Jan.10, Michael Anthony Holland, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Rice Street Jail. He was later pronounced dead after being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

In 2023, 10 inmates died at the jail. The deaths occurred during a time when the national media focused on the Fulton County Jail after former President Donald Trump was being booked at the facility on a RICO charge in August of 2023.

But unlike the former president, many of the people who are booked into the jail aren’t able to post bond and leave within an hour. The horror stories emanating from detainees and visitors to the Rice Street facility has remained consistent.

The passing of Lashawn Thompson also made national news. In September of 2022, Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell with sores from insect bites all over his body. Thompson was reportedly severely bitten by bed bugs in the cell which was also infested with lice.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner listed Thompson’s death as “undetermined.” There were no signs of trauma, but the examiner noted that there was bed bug infestation and bites on his body. Thompson’s family attorney says an infection from the bites led to cardiac arrhythmia and to his death.

