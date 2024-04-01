Why Atlanta Stands As The Best City To Start A Business In 2024

Atlanta stands as the No. 1 city in America to start a business. According to new report by Home Bay, Atlanta stands out for multiple reasons. In five years, Atlanta has the second-highest number of new business applications with 28.5 per 1,000 residents. That doubles the number in the average U.S. city (14.5).

Furthermore, with 118 CEOs per 100,000 residents, Atlanta has twice more CEOs than the national average — making it one of the best places to network and learn from proven business owners.

And there are more than 25 incubators and accelerators in Georgia to help small businesses scale.

Atlanta may be home to mega corporations such as Coca-Cola, Chick-fil-A, and Delta Air Lines, but young companies play a big role in Atlanta’s economic ecosystem. Over the past five years, Atlanta has the second-highest number of new business applications with 28.5 per 1,000 residents — nearly double the number in the average U.S. city (14.5).

Two years ago, Atlanta ranked No. 5 in the same study. This year, Atlanta is the best city for startups in America due to its strong business growth, a large talent pool, and low startup costs.

During an interview with ADW, Paul Wilson, Jr., VP, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, shared why Atlanta’s business community thrives.

“Atlanta has such a diverse intersection,” Wilson said. “When we think about colleges, corporations, the Fortune 500 companies. It’s a very business friendly environment. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we’re known as the cradle of the civil rights movement. So when you think about civil rights, think about it from the perspective of ingenuity and creativity and problem solving and collaboration. I think it helps to establish a healthy business culture.”

About Post Author