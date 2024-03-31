Baltimore Mayor Calls Out Critics Who ‘Don’t Have Courage To Say N-Word’

Photo: Getty Images

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott blasted critics for not having “the courage to say the N-word” after he was labeled a “DEI mayor” in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Scott faced blame from several social media users over the collapse, which has left at least six people dead. After being deemed “Baltimore’s DEI mayor” on social media, MSNBC host Joy Reid asked Scott if he had a response “to the tomfoolery and attacks on you for having the nerve to be Black and also a mayor.”

“I know, and we know, and you know very well that Black men, and young Black men in particular, have been the bogeyman for those who are racist and think that only straight, wealthy White men should have a say in anything,” Scott said. “We’ve been the bogeyman for them since the first day they brought us to this country, and what they mean by DEI in my opinion is duly elected incumbent.”

“We know what they want to say, but they don’t have the courage to say the N-word, and the fact that I don’t believe in their untruthful and wrong ideology,” he continued. “And I am very proud of my heritage and who I am and where I come from, scares them, because me being at my position means that their way of thinking, their way of life of being comfortable while everyone else suffers is going to be at risk, and they should be afraid because that’s my purpose in life.”

Scott also addressed the migrant construction workers who died while working on the bridge and shut down conspiracy theories surrounding the collapse.

“Those folks came to this country to fulfill the American dream,” the mayor said. “The dream that they say should exist for everyone, but they really mean just for them.”

“Everybody is working here together. We’re ignoring all the conspiracy theorists, everyone who’s playing bridge engineer at home who’s never even taken a class on engineering, and understanding that what this is about is showing the world once and again that Baltimore can’t be broken, our spirit is strong, and we will rebuild together and honor those who we lost.”

Watch the video of Scott’s remarks here.