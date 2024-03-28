Black Woman-Led Doula Organization Receives $2 Million Donation From Mackenzie Scott

During her latest philanthropic endeavor, Billionaire Mackenzie Scott donated $2 million to Birthing Beautiful Communities (BBC), a Black woman-led doula organization based in Northeast Ohio.

Made possible through Scott’s ‘Yield Giving’ organization, it marks a significant milestone for BBC. The nonprofit offers a range of essential services to over 700 new and expectant mothers and families annually.

Focused on providing comprehensive perinatal support to Black families of Northeast Ohio, Birthing Beautiful Communities goes beyond traditional healthcare. They boast services such as perinatal support, doula services, childbirth and parenting workshops, transportation assistance, postpartum support, and more.

With a commitment to empowering mothers and families, the organization strives to ensure that every birth is a beautiful and healthy experience.

“This generous support propels Birthing Beautiful Communities into an exciting new chapter,” said BBC President and CEO Jazmin Long. “Empowering us to amplify our impact and further our mission of ensuring every mother, baby, and family receives the care and support they deserve. With this funding, we’re poised to continue transforming maternal health outcomes in Northeast Ohio and beyond, ushering in a future where every birth is a beautiful and healthy experience.”

Through this donation, MacKenzie Scott has recognized the vital role in addressing maternal health disparities and promoting equitable access to care.

Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change — the organization responsible for managing the Yield Giving Open Call — expressed excitement about the impact of Scott’s donation. “We are excited that our partnership with Yield Giving has resonated with so many organizations,” Conrad said. “In a world teeming with potential and talent, the Open Call has given us an opportunity to identify, uplift, and empower transformative organizations that often remain unseen.”

The billionaire and philanthropist’s donation provides Birthing Beautiful Communities with the financial resources needed to expand. According to Long, BBC is moving to a new birth center, which will break ground in the fall of 2024.

