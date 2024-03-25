Digital Daily

Diddy’s L.A., Miami Homes Raided By Feds: Report

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami are reportedly being raided by Homeland Security.

According to Fox 11, Diddy’s Los Angeles home was raided by federal agents on Monday (March 25) in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.

TMZ reports that local police are also present, and helicopters are flying over the home. According to the outlet, law enforcement officials are doing a walk-through of the house with their guns drawn. People are reportedly being questioned in front of the residence, but it’s unclear if Diddy is present.

The feds are also raiding Diddy’s Miami home, according to TMZ.

The raids come after a series of lawsuits filed against the mogul, alleging human trafficking and sexual abuse.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

