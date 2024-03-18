Frank Ski Foundation Announces 2024 Planet Green Science Expedition

The Frank Ski Kids Foundation recently announced its 2024 Planet Green Science Expedition, a unique opportunity for kids ages 13-15 in Georgia and the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, and all across the rapidly expanding Frank Ski Radio Network.

The Frank Ski Kids Foundation has been empowering children to explore the world, discover their passions, and build valuable life skills through unique educational adventures. For its 20th Anniversary, The Frank Ski Kids Foundation is taking things to the next level with their 2024 Planet Green Science Expedition, offering ten lucky winners a chance to join the foundation on an unforgettable all expense paid trip from June 17th-26th to Study the Effects of Climate Change on The Great Barrier Reef in Australia. All costs including passports, flights, meals, lodging, and apparel are provided to each student at no additional cost.

“We believe every child deserves the opportunity to explore the world and learn from its wonders,” expresses legendary syndicated radio personality, businessman, and philanthropist, Frank Ski, Founder and Executive Director of The Frank Ski Kids Foundation. “This contest is more than just a trip; it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity! The yearly expeditions are a chance to inspire young minds, cultivate a love for learning, and empower future generations to become responsible stewards of our planet.”

On April 22, 2024, Ski will release "Amazon Sunrise (Lovely Day)" on his label, Future Sights And Sounds. The single is the first song to debut from his passion project, Climate Change, a captivating nine-track ambient soundtrack inspired by Frank Ski Kids Foundation's (FSKF) unforgettable expeditions across the globe.

And on May 5, Ski will host the annual Frank Ski Celebrity Wine Tasting & Live Auction fundraising event benefiting The Frank Ski Kids Foundation. Proceeds from this event fund the expeditions for the kids.

Information on how kids can enter the 2024 Planet Green Science Expedition is below: Essay Topic: Over the past two decades, The Great Barrier Reef has endured the most profound damage to date due to climate change. In 500 words or less, explain the following: Why is this historic landmark, The Great Barrier Reef, so important to its ecosystem?

What impact do humans and plastic debris have on the destruction of the reef and its aquatic life?

What climate targets and actions would you enact in order to mitigate this extreme disaster?

What repercussions do we face globally if nothing is done to change the trajectory of these events? How to Enter: To qualify applicants must: Submit an essay in 500 words or less by 11:59 pm on Saturday March 23, 2024 online at www.frankskikids.org

Be a student between the ages of 13-15 by June 15, 2024

Be proficient swimmers.

Demonstrate leadership abilities through participation in community service, extracurricular or other activities

Agree to complete a physical exam by a medical professional

DC: Top 10 applicants must present their essay orally for a live audience and panel of judges in DC on Sunday April 7, 2024

Georgia: Top 10 applicants must be present their essay orally for a live audience and panel of judges at the Georgia Aquarium on Monday April 8, 2024

Applicants outside of the Atlanta and Washington area will need to travel to either city to present their essays.

Applicants may be asked for additional screening via Zoom interview

Top 10 winners must be able to travel to between June 15-30, 2024 What’s in Store for the Winner? The top ten explorers will embark on a seven day immersion in Australia. During the expedition they will participate in a hands-on itinerary of activities that offer a comprehensive educational experience focused on climate change, The Great Barrier Reef, and environmental conservation while providing opportunities for adventure, cultural immersion, and personal growth. The winner will also receive: Round-trip travel and accommodation

International Passport

Expert guidance and mentorship from our experienced team

Educational workshops and activities

Opportunities to connect with other young explorers

A chance to make a positive impact on the local community Questions regarding the contest can be sent to essays@frankskikids.org

