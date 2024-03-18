55th Annual NAACP Image Awards May Have Been the Best Yet [Video]

The 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards get better with each passing year, and the 2024 show hosted by multi-talented actress and singer Queen Latifah was filled with remarkable moments and tributes to some of the best performers in the entertainment industry. The event even got attention from political leaders like US VP Kamalah Harris who participated in a skit with Latifah to open the show held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Usher Raymond IV, New Edition, and the critically acclaimed movie musical The Color Purple were the big winners of the night
Usher received both the Entertainer of the Year award as well as the President’s Award, the Image Awards’ highest honor for his philanthropic accomplishments. Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey presented the award.
The Color Purple which starred Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey and Colman Domingo took home four awards, including Outstanding Motion Picture.
Earlier in the evening the legendary musical group New Edition was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.
Check below for a complete list of winners at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards:
Entertainer of the Year
Usher
Outstanding Motion Picture
“The Color Purple”
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo – “Rustin”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo – “The Color Purple”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Taraji P. Henson – “The Color Purple”
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
India Amarteifio – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris – “Snowfall”
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Mike Epps – “The Upshaws”
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Ava DuVernay – Origin
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Chloe Bailey – Praise This
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Keith Powers – The Perfect Find
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Swarm
Outstanding Talk Series
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Sherri Shepherd – Sherri
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gail Bean – Snowfall
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air
Outstanding Drama Series
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – The Color Purple
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Youth Performance (Motion Picture)
Mila Davis-Kent – Creed III
Outstanding Social Media Personality
Angel Laketa Moore
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Phylicia Rashad – Heaven Down Here
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Don Cheadle – Secret Invasion
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Brother
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Norman Vance Jr. – “Saturdays”
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Carla Banks-Waddles – “Bel-Air”
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Dwayne Johnson-Cochran – “Heist 88”
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Neema Barnette – “Grand Crew”
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Dawn Wilkinson – “Power Book II: Ghost”
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Chris Robinson – “Shooting Stars”
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Allen Hughes – “Dear Mama”
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)
Leah Sava Jeffries – “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”
Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film
Eric K. Yue – “A Thousand and One”
Outstanding Animated Series
“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S2”
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Blitz Bazawule – “The Color Purple”
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest”
Outstanding Guest Performance
Michael B. Jordan – “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
“Invisible Beauty”
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
“Brother”
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
“The Color Purple”
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)
“Creed III”
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
“Wild ‘N Out”
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
“20/20” – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts
Outstanding Children’s Program
“Gracie’s Corner”
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series
Leslie Jones – “The Daily Show After The Cut”
Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama
“Doggyland”
Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
“I Was a Soul Train Dancer”
Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)
“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”
Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)
“The After”
Outstanding Short Form (Animated)
“Lil’ Ruby”
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)
Issa Rae – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Kyla Pratt – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”
Outstanding News and Information Podcast
“Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams”
Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short Form
“Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast”
Outstanding Podcast – Scripted Series
“Yes We Cannabis”
Outstanding Arts, Sports and Entertainment Podcast
“Here’s The Thing”
Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast
“The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean”
Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast
“Black Money Tree”
Outstanding International Song
“Me & U” – Tems
Outstanding Jazz Album
“Brand New Life” – Brandee Younger
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
“How We Roll” – Ciara feat. Chris Brown
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Producers
Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – Jongnic Bontemps
Outstanding Male Artist
“Good Good” – Usher with 21 Savage x Summer Walker
Outstanding Female Artist
“The Journey” – H.E.R.
Outstanding New Artist
“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion
Outstanding Album
“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“Family Lore” – Elizabeth Acevedo
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
“The New Brownies’ Book” – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“Rootless” – Krystle Zara Appiah
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
“Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Historically Black Phrases: From ‘I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends’ to ‘Who All Gon’ Be There?’” – Jarrett Hill and Tre’vell Anderson
Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel
“The Talk” – Darrin Bell
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“Suddenly We” – Evie Shockley
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran Bethencourt
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Everyone’s Thinking It” – Aleema Omotoni