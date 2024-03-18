55th Annual NAACP Image Awards May Have Been the Best Yet [Video]

The 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards get better with each passing year, and the 2024 show hosted by multi-talented actress and singer Queen Latifah was filled with remarkable moments and tributes to some of the best performers in the entertainment industry. The event even got attention from political leaders like US VP Kamalah Harris who participated in a skit with Latifah to open the show held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Usher Raymond IV, New Edition, and the critically acclaimed movie musical The Color Purple were the big winners of the night

Usher received both the Entertainer of the Year award as well as the President’s Award, the Image Awards’ highest honor for his philanthropic accomplishments. Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey presented the award.

The Color Purple which starred Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey and Colman Domingo took home four awards, including Outstanding Motion Picture.

Earlier in the evening the legendary musical group New Edition was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

Check below for a complete list of winners at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards:

Entertainer of the Year

Usher

Outstanding Motion Picture

“The Color Purple”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – “The Color Purple”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Taraji P. Henson – “The Color Purple”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

India Amarteifio – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – “Snowfall”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Mike Epps – “The Upshaws”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Ava DuVernay – Origin

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Chloe Bailey – Praise This

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Keith Powers – The Perfect Find

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Swarm

Outstanding Talk Series

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Sherri Shepherd – Sherri

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gail Bean – Snowfall

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air

Outstanding Drama Series

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – The Color Purple

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Youth Performance (Motion Picture)

Mila Davis-Kent – Creed III

Outstanding Social Media Personality

Angel Laketa Moore

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Phylicia Rashad – Heaven Down Here

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Don Cheadle – Secret Invasion

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Brother

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Norman Vance Jr. – “Saturdays”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Carla Banks-Waddles – “Bel-Air”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Dwayne Johnson-Cochran – “Heist 88”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Neema Barnette – “Grand Crew”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Dawn Wilkinson – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Chris Robinson – “Shooting Stars”

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Allen Hughes – “Dear Mama”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Leah Sava Jeffries – “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film

Eric K. Yue – “A Thousand and One”

Outstanding Animated Series

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S2”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Blitz Bazawule – “The Color Purple”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest”

Outstanding Guest Performance

Michael B. Jordan – “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“Invisible Beauty”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Brother”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Color Purple”

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

“Creed III”

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

“Wild ‘N Out”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“20/20” – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Gracie’s Corner”

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

Leslie Jones – “The Daily Show After The Cut”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“Doggyland”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

“I Was a Soul Train Dancer”

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

“The After”

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

“Lil’ Ruby”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)

Issa Rae – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

“Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams”

Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short Form

“Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast”

Outstanding Podcast – Scripted Series

“Yes We Cannabis”

Outstanding Arts, Sports and Entertainment Podcast

“Here’s The Thing”

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

“The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean”

Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast

“Black Money Tree”

Outstanding International Song

“Me & U” – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Brand New Life” – Brandee Younger

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

“How We Roll” – Ciara feat. Chris Brown

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Producers

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – Jongnic Bontemps

Outstanding Male Artist

“Good Good” – Usher with 21 Savage x Summer Walker

Outstanding Female Artist

“The Journey” – H.E.R.

Outstanding New Artist

“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

Outstanding Album

“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Family Lore” – Elizabeth Acevedo

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“The New Brownies’ Book” – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Rootless” – Krystle Zara Appiah

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

“Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Historically Black Phrases: From ‘I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends’ to ‘Who All Gon’ Be There?’” – Jarrett Hill and Tre’vell Anderson

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel

“The Talk” – Darrin Bell

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Suddenly We” – Evie Shockley

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran Bethencourt

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Everyone’s Thinking It” – Aleema Omotoni

