Atlanta Jazz Festival Presents WCLK AT 50: Featuring Lil John Roberts with an Atlanta All-Star Band at Symphony Hall on May 24

Lil Jon Roberts and The Senators with special guests

This year WCLK Jazz 91.9 FM celebrates its golden 50th anniversary! The Atlanta Jazz Festival will honor the station and Atlanta’s fabulous community of jazz artists by presenting the concert event WCLK AT 50: Featuring Lil John Roberts with an Atlanta All-Star Band on Friday, May 24th at 8 pm at Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. To reserve your tickets, click HERE.

Award-winning drummer Lil John Roberts will lead an Atlanta All-Star Band including these outstanding musicians: Phil Davis, Rodney Edge, Tres Gilbert, Derek Scott, Miguel Gaeten, Melvin Jones, Joe Gransden, Kebbi Williams, Jamel Mitchell, Mike Burton, Saunders Sermons, and Daniel Wytanis. There will be special guest performances by Kathleen Bertrand, Cleveland Jones, Rhonda Thomas, Imani Grace-Cooper, Julie Dexter, Tony Hightower, Dashill Smith, and Alexandra Jackson. As the Narrator, Jon Goode will weave in stories about the history and legacy of WCLK. Lil John Robert serves as the concert’s Music Director. The event is Co-Produced by Jamal Ahmad, Lil John Roberts, and Ray Cornelius.

The exhilarating 90-minute musical journey will highlight some of the most endearing jazz music from the 1930s through today. Classic songs like “Maiden Voyage,” “I Got Rhythm,” “So What,” and “Take 5” will be juxtaposed by modern compositions “Watermelon Man,” “Everybody Loves The Sunshine,” “Dominoes,” and “Rise.”

WCLK Jazz 91.9 FM hit the airwaves on April 10th, 1974, and this year will celebrate its 50th Anniversary broadcasting from the campus of Clark Atlanta University, one of the nation’s premier HBCUs. Dedicated to providing high-quality programs that uplift and educate the community and reach audiences worldwide, the station boasts some of Atlanta’s most popular on-air hosts. WCLK’s mission is to increase awareness of the significance of jazz music as an American art form. For more information go to their website: wclk.com.

The 47th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival is presented by the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. The mission of the Atlanta Jazz Festival is to educate and entertain a diverse audience of jazz fans and to nurture the next generation of jazz musicians. The festival is funded through corporate sponsorships and by Atlanta Jazz Festival Inc, a 501(c)(3) cultural, non-profit organization.

Atlanta Jazz Festival Presents WCLK AT 50 concert will take place on May 24 at 8 pm at Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. To reserve your tickets, click HERE.

For more information about this year’s festival visit the website at atljazzfest.com.

About Post Author