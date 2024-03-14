Judge Dismisses 6 Counts In Election Interference Case, Trump Still Faces 10 Felonies

Judge Scott McAfee decided to strike down six counts in the election interference case that involves former President Donald Trump and several high profile political officials.

In the nine-page ruling, McAfee dismissed the six counts stating that they lacked details to move forward. “They do not give the defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently…fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission, (that is) the underlying felony solicited,” McAfee wrote.

The six counts that were dismissed center around alleged act that Trump and his cohorts urged others to violate their oath of office, but the indictment should add further details of the actual office that was violated, McAfee states.

Although it stands as a short-term win for Trump and co-defendants, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could resubmit the charges to a new grand jury with more details on each count that was dismissed.

Furthermore, 41 felony counts remain and Trump is still facing 10 felony counts for his alleged role in stealing the 2020 election.

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

However, there have been several stall tactics used by Trump attorneys. In an effort to have Willis removed from the case, the defense claimed that Willis benefitted from a relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. McAfee will rule on Willis’ future with the case in the upcoming days.

About Post Author