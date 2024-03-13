President Joe Biden, Donald Trump Capture Primary Victories in Georgia, But What Does That Say About America?

In a surprise to no one, President Joe Biden, Donald Trump captured primary victories in Georgia. Biden secured 95.2% of the Democratic primary vote, while Trump garnered 84.5% of Republican votes.

As a result, Biden and Trump will head for a rematch of the 2020 election. An accomplishment for both candidates, but what does it really say about America?

Both candidates have glaring issues as they head on a path for a rematch.

Trump is undoubtedly the most controversial presidential candidate in American history. Following his tumultuous four years in the White House, his last few days as president was engulfed in alleged crimes and tragedy.

After Biden captured victory in 2020, Trump and his affiliates allegedly attempted to steal the election. Georgia served as ground zero. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Secretary of State Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Trump and 16 others were eventually indicted in Fulton County by District Attorney Fani Willis for allegedly attempting to steal the 2020 election. In August of 2023, Trump was arrested and booked into the notorious Fulton County Jail. However, due to stall tactics such as inquiring about Willis’ personal relationship, he has yet to see his day in court.

He’s also facing possible punishment for his role in the Jan. 6 attack where his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is also facing civil cases where he owes millions of dollars.

On Jan. 25, Trump, after a judge declared him guilty of rape, was forced to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused him of sexual assault. The hefty judgment came on the heels of a previous $5 million sexual abuse and defamation verdict issued against Trump in 2023.

In February, a New York judge ordered Trump to pay $454 million, including interest, in a fraud case.

Overall, Trump is facing 91 criminal charges as he seeks re-election.

On Biden’s end, he stands as the oldest sitting President in U.S. history. At 81, Biden would be 85 by the time he leaves office. Some have questioned his ability to lead at his age. However, Trump is only four years younger than Biden.

In terms of political issues that became prominent during his tenure in office, Biden has faced backlash over inflation and lack of affordable housing; the immigration problem; and Israel’s war on Gaza that some believe has become genocide.

Biden and Trump both have their issues that make them less than ideal candidates. It’s a reflection of America and the dismal political landscape that has become more about popularity than actual policy.

About Post Author