Magic City Documentary Premieres At SXSW, Attendees Include Carmelo Anthony, 2 Chainz, T.I., Killer Mike, Jermaine Dupri

Magic City has been an Atlanta institution and the launchpad for countless artists since 1985, leading to the club’s reputation as the “Black Studio 54” and the conventional wisdom: “If the girls in Magic City dance to it, it’s a hit.”

The series offers an exclusive look into the enigmatic founder, Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, and the lives of the many women responsible for building the club’s mystique.

The series was created by Cole Brown, and produced by Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, with Executive Producers Adel “Future” Nur and Peter Nelson, as well as Jermaine Dupri, Jami Gertz, and Michael Mauldin. Production company Scheme Engine is also attached.

Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, Cole Brown, Jermaine Dupri, and Jami Gertz premiered Magic City: An American Fantasy last night Monday, March 11th at SXSW while welcoming numerous celebrities to its post-event party. The three-part series uncovers the story behind the famed Atlanta strip club, Magic City, and its decades-long influence on hip-hop.

Last night’s notable guests included Carmelo Anthony, 2 Chainz, TI, Killer Mike, Jermaine Dupri, The. Bachelor’s Tyler Cameron and Matt James, Michael Barney founder of Magic City also known as Mr. Magic himself, Jami Gertz, Dominique Wilkins, and Gigi Maguire.

The premiere took place at the ZACH Theater, followed by a lively afterparty at Mayfair nightclub, which was turned into an exact replica of Atlanta’s world-renowned, Magic City. Hosted in partnership with Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company, The h.wood Group, the after-hours counterpart to the premiere included live performances, dancers, as well as free food and drinks, which also featured Magic City’s iconic chicken wings.

