Election Day 2024: Here’s What You Should Know About Georgia’s Presidential Primary

Registered voters in Georgia will get an opportunity to vote in the 2024 Presidential Primary. Today’s primary will decided which candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties will appear on the 2024 ballot.

The top two candidates from both parties are President Joe Biden (Democrat) and former President Donald Trump. The two candidates could ignite a potential rematch of the 2020 election. In that election, Biden won the state by receiving 49.5 percent of votes to Trump’s 49.3 percent.

Trump was eventually indicted in Fulton County for allegedly attempting to steal the 2020 election, but he has yet to see his day in court.

Winners of the primary will be awarded delegates and the nominees for each party will be announced at conventions this summer. The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19-22, 2024, in Chicago. And the Republican National Convention will take place in Milwuakee from July 15-18, 2024.

Other states with primaries today include, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington.

In Georgia, voters can find out their poll location by visiting mvp.sos.ga.gov.

